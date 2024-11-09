Metaphor ReFantazio: Junah Follower answers and bond guide

Metaphor ReFantazio’s Junah Follower bond is, ostensibly, about getting Junah ready for a big performance, but there’s a lot more going on than just that. It explores some of the Nidia’s personal problems and the tribe’s unique characteristics that put them in a gray space under Sanctism’s social structure. Starting it takes more effort than usual, but it’s worth the gruelling dungeon you have to get through.

Our Junah Follower answers guide breaks down the best answers for each question that comes up so you can walk away with jingling pockets full of MAG. As with all of Metaphor ReFantazio’s bonds, Junah’s will level up automatically at the end of each rank, regardless of which answers you pick. Getting the right one rewards you with additional MAG, though, which you need for unlocking more Archetypes and learning new Inherited Skills.If a question comes up in one of Junah's bond conversations, and we didn’t list it, it means the answer doesn’t matter.

How to start Junah’s Follower bond

Junah joins the party automatically after the events onboard Louis’ skyrunner, but her Follower bond begins independently of that. Speak with Junah after your first visit to the Dragon Temple to pick up the Save the Mourning Snakes quest from her. This quest takes you to a side dungeon that’s rather more challenging than the main dungeon you just finished, but once you clear it and finish the quest, Junah’s Follower bond begins. That’s also when you can have other allies study the Masked Dancer Archetype.

Junah Follower rank 2 answers

The air of a coastal town is simply divine. And so is the shopping for that matter!

Answer: Both give +1

…That little girl was Nidia, just like me

That’s why you were nice to her? (+1)

It should be fine as long as I don’t delay us, won’t it?

Answer: All give +2

Junah Follower rank 3 answers

……

Answer: Don’t let her get to you (+1)

It’s not that I don’t sympathize with her, but… crowds are only won through hard work and skill

Answer: She’s no match for you (+3)

Junah Follower rank 4 answers

If there are erika flowers on stage, I’ll…

Answer: I’ll be with you (+3)

Junah Follower rank 5 answers

You’ll need Imagination level four to start this rank. That should be manageable by this point in the game, but if you’re struggling or want to plan ahead, check out our Royal Virtues guide for some handy tips.

It’s nearly time… So many guests

Answer: People are excited (+2)

And Myrtus…

Answer: Are you okay? (+1)

Junah Follower rank 6 answers

Rank six can only take place on the Gauntlet Runner while it’s moving. There’s a long conversation,

Well, that was mortifying… Thought I’d die of embarrassment

Answer: “Was that you, Junah” and “I’ve seen her before” both give +1

Your turn to talk. What did you think?

Answer: You were cute (+3)

Junah Follower rank 7 answers

It’s almost as if I survived that hell for a reason. Gives it some significance.

Answer:Both give +2

I thought if I had to show that form to anyone ever again, it might be all right if that person was you

Answer: “What do you mean” and “Go on” both give +2

Wouldn’t you agree?

Answer: I want to hear you sing (+3)

Junah Follower rank 8 answers

I asked Capra to make some connections, and I think introducing Myrtus here was the right choice

Answer: She’s got potential (+1)

I think that’s what the world needs right now

Answer: You give me hope (+4)

So let’s work together to create a world where everyone can hear me sing in peace

Answer: All give +4

