Metaphor ReFantazio inherited skills and how to get more skill slots

Getting the hang of Metaphor ReFantazio’s inherited skills is crucial to making it through some of the RPG’s more challenging fights, and it expects you to make smart use of it as early as the first dungeon. Skill inheritance is a pricey process, so think carefully before you make any big decisions. More won’t give you your MAG back if you make a choice you end up regretting.

Our Metaphor ReFantazio inherited skills guide explains how the inheritance system works and how to unlock more inherited skill slots.

Metaphor ReFantazio: How inherited skills work

You first unlock inherited skills before the royal funeral in early June, and it’s not something you can actually miss. Speak with More to get the process started. There’s a separate Inherited Skills menu in Akademia, though you can also open it from the Archetype study menu. It works the same way regardless of how you do it.

Unlocking a skill for inheritance costs a few hundred to several thousand MAG, depending on how advanced that skill is. You can unlock any skill a character learns for inheritance, though they have to actually learn it. Hulkenberg, for example, has to reach rank six as a Mage to unlock Kande for inheritance, even if the main character already has it.

Each Archetype has a separate set of inherited skill slots for each character. For example, if you make Strohl a Warrior with an inherited skill from a Brawler and then changes to Knight, you have to re-equip that Brawler skill from the Knight's inherited skills menu. It’s a little tedious, but just make sure to check which skills you have set after changing Archetypes so you have what you need before going into battle. On the bright side, once you unlock an inherited skill for a character, they can use it with any Archetype they change to without having to spend MAG on it again.

Given how expensive inherited skills can get, you'll want to think ahead and decide what kind of builds you’ll need before spending MAG, especially since More won't refund you the cost if you make a choice you end up regretting.

How to unlock more inherited skill slots in Metaphor ReFantazio

Each Archetype starts with one skill inheritance slot, and you earn more skill slots as you increase the Follower relationship tied to a specific Archetype – More for the Seeker, for example, or Junah for the Masked Dancer.

The first additional inherited skill slot for an Archetype opens once you reach rank 3 or rank 4 depending on the Follower, so it’s worth spending time with your Followers whenever you get the chance to increase your rank with them.

The exceptions are, of course, More and Gallica, whose relationships progress automatically as you make your way through the story and complete specific tasks. There’s no way to rush those.

If you're after more help, check out our full Metaphor ReFantazio Archetype list and how to unlock the Gunner to get More's Follower rank past the starting point.