Metaphor ReFantazio: Hulkenberg Follower answers guide

Advancing Metaphor ReFantazio's Hulkenberg bond helps the tormented ex-knight come to terms with her challenging past and forge a path for a better future. You won't have to rank up a ridiculous number of Royal Virtues for this one, but you will have to hit the road a lot.

Our Hulkenberg Follower answers guide lays out the right answers for each question to help you get the most MAG possible. As with all of Metaphor ReFantazio’s bonds, Hulkenberg’s will advance no matter what choice you make. However, getting the right one rewards you with additional MAG, which you need for unlocking more Archetypes and learning new Inherited Skills.If a question comes up in Hulkenberg's bond, and we didn’t list it, it means the answer doesn’t matter.

How to start Hulkenberg’s Follower bond

Hulkenberg’s Follower bond starts automatically on June 10 as you’re getting started in the Mausoleum,the prelude to Grand Trad’s first big dungeon. There’s no side quest attached, so like with Strohl’s bond, you can’t miss it. However, you also can’t level it dup until you clear the Cathedral and deal with the giant egg human. After that, you can only start some ranks while on board the Gauntlet Runner, so you’ll need to plan some outings and spend time with Hulkenberg instead of using the toilet or washing your clothes.

Hulkenberg Follower rank 2 answers

Yet despite all the times we crossed blades, we never did see who was the better

Answer: “Sounds like a worthy opponent” and “Sounds tough” give +2

My apologies. I’m sorry you had to see that

Answer: Are you okay? (+2)

Hulkenberg Follower rank 3 answers

Rank 3 can only start on board the Gauntlet Runner.

I imagine you have some grasp of your greatest strength by now?

Answer: I’m good at staying versatile (+1)

Do you care nothing for the success of our mission!?

Answer: Push me harder! (+2)

He calls me fallen, and how can I blame him? How can I deny it?

Answer: This isn’t like you (+2)

Hulkenberg Follower rank 4 answers

Hulkenberg’s fourth rank unlocks after you clear Martira’s dungeon and complete the kidnapper quest.

I’ve forced you into my troubles again

Answer: I’m used to it (+2)

Hulkenberg Follower rank 5 answers

You can only start this rank while traveling on the Gauntlet Runner as well, and your responses for the first several prompts don’t matter.

Who am I to claim chivalry over him?

Answer: Both give +3

No, I was simply afraid…Afraid to face him. And afraid of who I once was

Answer: All give +3

Hulkenberg Follower rank 6 answers

You can only start this rank while traveling on the Gauntlet Runner while camping at night, so you’ll need to travel somewhere that takes longer than one day to reach.

As such, it is only through battle that he will be shown the error of his ways

Answer: A bold move (+1)

This seems like a fine opportunity to settle things once and for all

Answer: You’ve got this (+2)

I shall face him headlong, surpass him in ability, and right his ways

Answer: “You show him” and “I know you can do it” both give +1

I want you to be my witness for the duel

Answer: If only to witness your victory (+3)

Hulkenberg Follower rank 7 answers

You need Wisdom level four to start Hulkenberg’s seventh bond rank. If you need some help reaching that point, head over to our Royal Virtues guide for some tips. This is another scenario where most of your responses don’t matter for the first several prompts.

And now… ‘Tis an outcome most unfortunate

Answer: Both options give you +2

He addressed me as a knight to a fellow knight… I cannot say if I’ve lived up to such a title

Answer: You are a model knight (+3)

Hulkenberg’s final bond rank only starts on board the Gauntlet Runner during the day, while traveling.

For the time being, the chaos in the capital should be still

Answer: But it’s not over yet (+2)

Unless his Royal Highness the Prince takes the throne, there will be no true rebirth for the knighthood

Answer: I’ll forge our path forward (+4)

Thus, I vow anew to use my power for you

Answer: All choices give +4

