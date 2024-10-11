Raising wisdom fast in Metaphor ReFantazio unlocks a new Follower, a quirky Archetype, and access to a challenging bounty that rewards you with Courage and a unique Igniter. You need to hit Wisdom rank 2 to accept Brigitta’s proposal and take all this on, but the trouble is that, so early in Metaphor, your options for raising Wisdom are rather limited.

We explain how to increase wisdom fast in Metaphor ReFantazio below, so you can unlock the Merchant Archetype and get some extra cash before setting out on your big adventure.

Metaphor ReFantazio: How to increase wisdom fast

You have two ways to increase your wisdom before leaving Grand Trad. The first is by spending time at the bench near the Igniter shop on Sunlumeo Street. The idea is that observing people will make you wiser, and it takes either a full afternoon or a full evening to do, the same as with any other task. Note that you can’t take time doing anything in the evening if you spent the afternoon exploring a dungeon.

The other method is a one-off, but it provides enough of a wisdom boost to where you’ll only need to sit at the bench once or twice to reach Wisdom rank 2. Speak with the Young Nidia on Sunlumeo Street to pick up the Help the Hushed Honeybee quest, and once all is said and done, you’ll need to help Fabienne out in the Honeybee’s kitchen. That’ll take an entire evening, so plan accordingly. It’s worth the effort, though, since you get some extra tolerance for helping out and, if you have the right ingredients, you end up with a meal as well.

Speak with the Nidia the next day to get your reward and a big Wisdom boost.

Once you hit rank 2, speak with Brigitta again and accept her commission. She tasks you with slaying a giant Guptauros in the Bullish Embargo quest. It’s a steep challenge, but one that’s manageable before completing the Cathedral dungeon if you have time. There’s no deadline if not, so you can always just come back to it later.

Make sure not to take the Healer or Mage Archetypes with you, or the Guptauros will enter a frenzy and be more powerful than usual. Use Metaphor ReFantazio's inherited skill system to get healing magic and offensive spells on your characters instead. Report to Brigitta to get several thousand in cash once you're finished, a sizeable increase to your Courage, access to the Igniter shop – the wares are probably too expensive to afford for now, though that’ll change later – and a new Follower, which unlocks the Merchant Archetype.

You’ll need the Merchant at level 15 for More’s rank 3 quest.

If you're wondering what other classes Metaphor has in store, check out our Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes list, complete with advanced classes and how to unlock them.