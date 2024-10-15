Metaphor ReFantazio: How to get Blessed Water and Graced Water

You’ll need Metaphor ReFantazio’s Blessed Water and Graced Water to purify equipment at a church, and you definitely want to purify weapons and armor. The process is costly, but it increases the item’s stats and, sometimes, even adds powerful extra effects – elemental imbuement, for example, a chance to dodge certain attacks, or even reduced money costs for Merchant skills. The trouble is that Metaphor tells you nothing about where to get those essential materials.

This guide explains where to find Metaphor ReFantazio’s Blessed Water and Graced Water and what to do with them once you do.

Metaphor ReFantazio: How to get Blessed Water

Blessed Water is the more common of the two purification materials, and you have two ways to find it. The first way and the method that’ll likely get you the most Blessed Water, is finding it in dungeons. Most main dungeons, including Grand Trad Cathedral, the inside of the worm, and under Martira castle, have a few Blessed Water lying about as pickups, the little blue balls of light you see here and there. Some of them are in hard-to-find places, such as the blocked-off rooms in Grand Trad Cathedral, so it’s worth exploring everywhere to see what you can get.

The third way to get Blessed Water is either stealing it off Pyrite Imitec monsters – the mimics that look like treasure chests – or getting it after you win a battle against them. The current theory floating around is that you have to steal it using the Thief Archetype’s steal command, but in our experience, that’s not completely true. We tried stealing, and even when we failed, we still walked away from battle with one or two Blessed Water.

Pyrite Imitec are tough, but the Merchant’s money toss skill distracts them and makes them waste a turn. Make sure you raise Wisdom to level 2 and start Brigitta’s Follower chain to unlock that Archetype.

Metaphor ReFantazio: How to get Graced Water

Graced Water is rather more difficult to come by, and we’ve only found one method of obtaining it so far – from the bigger Imitec enemies. These are Trove Imitec monsters, and they hide in giant treasure chests in certain dungeons, like the one you have to open to get through the Abandoned Tomb and start Alonzo’s Follower chain. Like with Pyrite Imitec foes, you can either steal Graced Water off the Trove Imitec or get it once the battle is over.

These fights are more difficult than the ones against the Pyrite Imitec, though you can still use the Merchant’s money skills to distract the Trove Imitec for a turn.

What are Blessed Water and Graced Water for in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Churches use both Water items to purify equipment, a process that increases the item’s stats and often adds a secondary feature to them. Particularly rare or powerful weapons and armor require Graced Water and Blessed Water, though more common items that you can purify only cost Graced Water. You can technically sell these, but you really shouldn’t, given how helpful purification is and how rare the Water items are.

