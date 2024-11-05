Metaphor ReFantazio: Heismay Follower answers guide

Seeing Metaphor ReFantazio’s Heismay Follower bond through to the end takes you to the heart of not just the eugief thief’s own problems, but the issues his entire village faces. It’s dense and fraught with emotional trauma, though unlike some other Follower bonds, Heismay has more options that give you more MAG.

Our Heismay Follower answers guide lists the best choices for every question that'll get you the most MAG possible. You need plenty of it for unlocking more Archetypes and learning new Inherited Skills,, and seeing as some of the Royal Archetypes require heavy investment in multiple classes, it's a good idea to get as much MAG as you can.

How to start Heismay’s Follower bond

Heismey becomes your Follower after you clear the Apprehend the Real Kidnapper quest in Martira. Unlike with Bardon, you don’t have to wait for thet deadline to hit, so you can start as soon as you finish the dungeon. You’ll need Eloquence level two to start, though, so if you’re not there yet, check out our royal virtues guide for some tips on raising Eloquence fast. You also have to hit Imagination level four to start one of Heismay’s later bond ranks.

Heismay Follower rank 2 answers

You’re free to pick anything you want for Heismay’s first bond conversation.

You were careless

Answer: All choices give +1

Apologies. I shouldn’t be talking to you about this

Answer: All choices give +2

I can’t put that burden on you

Answer: All give +3

Heismay Follower rank 3 answers

Hard enough for a boy his age to fit in

Answer: Shall we look somewhere else? (+1)

I can feel them eyeing us from the shadows

Answer: Well, he’d not be lonely (+2)

I’d like to look at other locations if you don’t mind

Answer: No problem (+2)

You’ve already done more than enough for me…

But it is my concern (+3)

But… I know ‘tis just empty fantasy

Answer: Are you okay? (+2)

A wind blows in my home, sweeter than any I’ve known

Answer: Let’s go already (+3)

Heismay Follower rank 4 answers

You might feel some hostility in the air

Answer: I don’t mind (+2)

…and of course I’d go whinging to Tadari about it

Answer: Both give +1

Tadari was just too afraid to use him

Answer: All give +3

Heismay Follower rank 5 answers

Heismay’s rank five conversation only starts on-board the Gauntlet Runner, so make sure to plan a trip somewhere.

That’s not their leader’s fault

Answer: Is that why you left? (+1)

While I simply ran away, he took a role of leadership, determined to bring honorable change to our village

Answer: There’s nobility in that (+2)

How can I call myself a father!?

Answer: Both give +3

My apologies for all you’ve been made to endure

All give +3

Heismay Follower rank 6 answers

Which means our culprit must have…

Answer: Taken it out of the village (+2)

…And the bones inside are safe too

Answer: Just as you deduced! (+3)

One that grows poorer and more isolated by the day…?

Answer: Let’s talk to them (+2)

Heismay Follower rank 7 answers

You’ll need Imagination level four to start this rank for reasons that quickly become apparent once you and Heismay set out again.

The people of other lands won’t accept us

Answer: All give +2

That’s why we must weave our new hope, one step at a time

Answer: All give +3

Heismay Follower rank 8 answers

Heismay’s final rank is only available when the Gauntlet Runner is traveling.

…I wondered if you’d notice

Answer: Both give +2

I will fight with my son at my side, and in my heart

Answer: “I’m sure he’d want that” and “That day is fast approaching” give +4

But it was that experience that brought me to my decision

Answer: I’m honored (+2)

And I will see them protected, even should it cost me my life

Answer: I won’t let anyone die (+4)

