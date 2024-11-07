Metaphor ReFantazio Brigitta Follower bond and answers guide

Metaphor ReFantazio’s Brigitta Follower bond explores the darker side of Grand Trad and the Sanctist Church from a different perspective. Brigitta’s Follower bond is one of Metaphor’s darker side stories – which, considering Alonzo exists, is saying something – but it’s worth seeing through if only for the battle benefits you get.

Our Brigitta Follower answers guide lays out the best answers for each scenario Brigitta presents you with, so you can walk away with the most MAG possible. As with all of Metaphor ReFantazio’s bonds, Brigitta’s will level up automatically, regardless of which answers you pick, but you can snag extra MAG if you choose certain responses, which you need for unlocking more Archetypes and learning new Inherited Skills.If a question comes up in Brigitta's bond, and we didn’t list it, it means the answer doesn’t matter.

How to start Brigitta’s Follower bond

Brigitta’s Follower bond becomes available as soon as you reach Wisdom level two, which we recommend you do pretty quickly. Beginning Brigitta’s bond unlocks the Merchant Archetype, which has an attack that costs money instead of MP and deals Almighty-aligned damage. MP management is one of Metaphor ReFantazio’s most challenging aspects, so an attack that doesn’t cost MP or HP is a useful one indeed, especially once yo rank up Brigitta’s Follower level and get a discount on the money cost. Enemies have no Almighty resistances either, so the Merchant’s primary skill is one that works on every foe.

Brigitta Follower rank 2 answers

You cannot let anyone else find out there’s a dog here. No exceptions, no mistakes

Answer: Is it actually a vicious monster? (+2)

I’m entrusting this matter to you

Answer: Why hide it? (+2)

I’ll give you your pay

Answer: Both give +2

Brigitta Follower rank 3 answers

A simple walk shouldn’t be enough for you to let your guard down

Answer: It proves she’s smart (+1)

Forget I said anything

Answer: Understood (+1)

What are you really aiming to do?

Answer: “To improve the country” or “to make my mark” give +1

Brigitta Follower rank 4 answers

The path to that point is different for everyone… meaning everyone has to fight through their own hell

Answer: I don’t think so (+2)

I’ve included what I set aside for your future shifts, as well

Answer: I’ll keep visiting (+3)

Brigitta Follower rank 5 answers

You need Courage level three to start Brigitta’s fifth rank. Our Royal Virtues guide has some tips for how to hit that point quickly.

The anti-igniter extremists…The church has discovered their base

Answer: What’s the church doing? (+1)

I… don’t want to lose anything else I care about

Answer: Both give +2

If it was all a lie, then what does the church get out of it…?

Answer: Both give +1

So our business together is concluded

Answer: Both give +3

Brigitta Follower rank 6 answers

…There you have it

Answer: What will you do? (+1)

When you think of this world you want to create, what do you imagine there?

Answer: All give +3

Brigitta Follower rank 7 answers

You need to hit Courage level four to start this rank, so make sure to complete bounties as you travel around the kingdom.

So I thought I’d find a different approach

Answer: Both give +1

The route it had been stalking was our transport corridor for these prototypes

Answer: I’m glad I took this job (+2)

I want to hope, no matter what it costs me – my position, my fortune, or my life

Answer: I won’t let you die (+3)

Brigitta Follower rank 8 answers

You can only start Brigitta’s final rank after you unlock and equip the Prince, a Royal Archetype that becomes available as the story nears its climax.

But it’ll buy some time until you take the throne, right?

Answer: Both give +1

Take the throne, and lead us forward

Answer: We’ll achieve that together (+4)

Check out our guides for Hulkenberg's Follower bond, More's Follower bond, and Strohl's Follower bond if you need a helping hand to find the right words.