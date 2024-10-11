Unlocking every Metaphor ReFantazio Archetype is quite the process, but it's essential for keeping up with the RPG's later fights. Basic Archetypes only serve you for so long, so it's a smart idea to plan ahead and work toward unlocking a class' advanced lineage nodes by ranking up specific Follower relationships and hitting level milestones with basic Archetype prerequisites.

We've listed every Metaphor ReFantazio Archetype and unlock requirement below, starting with basics, with advanced classes after that. We've updated to include the final Heroic Embodiments in each lineage, Royal Archetypes. Those are technically spoilers, but the unlock requirements are so intense that it's worth reading up on them and planning ahead so you can actually make the most of these powerful Archetypes

All Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes and how to unlock them

Metaphor ReFantazio has 14 basic Archetypes, each with at least one advanced version that unlocks once you meet specific requirements. Archetypes tied with the main four party members – that’s the protagonist, Strohl, Hulkenburg, and Heismay – have three advanced versions, while some classes, such as the Merchant, only get one. The best Archetypes require you to master or at least make serious progress in one or two other Archetypes, so don’t go using More’s Hero items with reckless abandon.

The basic Archetypes are rather easier to unlock. All you need to do is start the corresponding Follower relationship to get access to those, though you’ll need to pay several thousand MAG to More as well. Any character who wants to study a particular Archetype has to meet the same requirements, so you can’t just reach Mage level 20 on one character and unlock Wizard for everyone.

Seeker

Seeker is the protagonist’s default class, a jack-of-all-trades style Archetype that’s proficient with slashing attacks and wind magic and even gets some support spells. They’re weak to fire, though, which is inconvenient, seeing as almost every enemy that casts spells uses fire.

Seeker Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Magic Seeker : Reach Seeker level 20 and More rank 3

: Reach Seeker level 20 and More rank 3 Soul Hacker: Reach Magic Seeker level 20 and More rank 7

Warrior

Strohl is a Warrior by default, and it does pretty much what you’d expect from a class called Warrior. It’s offensive-focused and relies on slashing attacks to deal heavy damage. Slicer is a particularly useful skill, as it deals multiple instances of slashing damage and can help make short work of non-boss foes. Warrior is weak to wind, an element you won’t face much in the early game.

Warrior Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Swordmaster : Reach Warrior level 20 and Strohl rank 3

: Reach Warrior level 20 and Strohl rank 3 Samurai: Reach Swordmaster level 20, Strohl rank 7, and General rank 10

Mage

Grius unlocks the Mage Archetype for you, and then Gallica takes it over later for reasons. Like the Warrior, this one does what it says on the label. It casts spells. Given how essential exploiting weaknesses is in Metaphor, the Mage is one of the most important classes, especially since the spells those fancy Igniters let you cast cost twice as much MP. The downside is that, since it’s tied to Gallica, you won’t be unlocking new inheritance skill slots anytime soon.

Mages are weak to pierce damage.

Mage Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Wizard : Reach Gallica rank 3 and Mage level 20

: Reach Gallica rank 3 and Mage level 20 Elemental Master : Reach Gallica rank 8 and Wizard level 20

: Reach Gallica rank 8 and Wizard level 20 Warlock: Reach Gallica rank 8, Assassin level 10, and Wizard level 20

Knight

Hulkenburg adds the Knight Archetype to your arsenal, a defensive class with few attack skills, but an excellent defensive one that can keep your party alive in the most difficult fights. They aren’t especially helpful outside of defending, but you can use your inheritance skill slot for an elemental spell or attack skill or just double down on support and add a healing or stat spell instead. Knights are weak to lightning skills, but they resist slashing damage. Bear that in mind when deciding whether to use Knight’s Proclamation.

Knight Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Magic Knight : Reach Hulkenburg rank 3, Knight level 20, and Mage level 10

: Reach Hulkenburg rank 3, Knight level 20, and Mage level 10 Paladin : Reach Hulkenburg rank 7 and Magic Knight level 20

: Reach Hulkenburg rank 7 and Magic Knight level 20 Dark Knight: Reach Hulkenburg rank 7, Magic Knight level 20, and Wizard level 10

Healer

Maria teaches you the Healer Archetype early, despite the fact that you can’t do anything with her Follower rank until after you leave Grand Trad for the next city. It’s an essential class for the Grand Trad Cathedral dungeon, and unlocking the Media healing spell early makes keeping your party healthy so much easier. Healers are weak to dark and strike damage.

Healer Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Cleric : Reach Maria rank 3 and Healer level 20

: Reach Maria rank 3 and Healer level 20 Savior: Reach Maria rank 8 and Cleric level 20

Brawler

Catherina inspires the Brawler Archetype, which unlocks early in the Grad Trad Cathedral dungeon. It’s a tricky one that deals strike damage and can even make enemies forget their skills, but the power of its hits depends on how much HP the user has. Skills also cost HP instead of MP, so you need to think carefully about when to use them and who can keep your Brawler from getting knocked out. Brawlers are weak to ice and resistant to strike damage.

Brawler Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Pugilist : Reach Catherina rank 3 and Brawler level 20

: Reach Catherina rank 3 and Brawler level 20 Martial Artist: Reach Catherina rank 8 and Pugilist level 20

Gunner

Completing the first part of Neuras’ Follower quest gets you the Gunner Archetype, which we outline in our Gunner unlock guide. You’ll get the Gunner once you officially kick off his Follower chain and hit rank one. Gunner skills only work from the back row, but the status ailments they inflict can make some battles – especially against several enemies – much easier to deal with. They’re weak to slash, though, which is a common damage type.

Brawler Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Sniper : Reach Neuras rank 3, Gunner level 20, and Seeker level 10

: Reach Neuras rank 3, Gunner level 20, and Seeker level 10 Dragoon: Reach Neuras rank 8, Sniper level 20, and Magic Knight level 10

Merchant

The Merchant Archetype pops when you complete Brigitta’s initial quest, required to start her Follower relationship. Taking it on has a prerequisite of reaching Wisdom’s second rank, which we’ve outlined how to do in our raise wisdom fast guide. The Merchant is an odd one. It deals almighty damage, which most early enemies have no resistance to, but it also costs money to use instead of MP or HP. Most of its mid-rank skills are passive as well, but you do need to hit at least level 15 with it on one character to progress More’s Follower relationship.

Merchants are weak to fire and light damage.

Merchant Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

The Merchant tree only has one branch.

Tycoon: Reach Brigitta rank 8, Merchant level 20, and Commander level 10

Thief

Heismay joins your party as a Thief by default, and it’s a versatile class. High speed and evasion are its biggest bonuses – don’t forget that when enemies miss, they lose a turn – but it also comes with a dark magic spell and skills that restore the user’s HP and MP. The Thief’s high hit rate makes them good candidates for risky moves such as the Warrior’s Critical Strike, and they’re only weak to lightning damage.

Thief Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Assassin : Reach Heismay rank 3 and Thief level 20

: Reach Heismay rank 3 and Thief level 20 Ninja: Reach Heismay rank 7, Assassin level 20, and Sniper level 10

Commander

Bardon unlocks the Commander Archetype, and you can start his Follower relationship after clearing up the mess in Martira. It doesn’t happen automatically, though. You have to spend time with him during the day to get things going. The Commander is a support and attack hybrid who can buff the whole party and deal moderate fire damage as well. They’re weak to strike damage.

Commander Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

General : Reach Bardon rank 3 and Commander level 20

: Reach Bardon rank 3 and Commander level 20 Warlord: Reach Bardon rank 8 and General level 20

Faker

Alonzo, alias Cuculus, inspires you to learn the Faker Archetype. You can complete his quest as soon as you start the main quest in Martira, though it takes a few in-game days to finish thanks to travel. Consider leaving it until you deal with the kidnapping situation first. The Faker is purely a support class, with a set of buff and debuff skills, and they’re weak to wind and pierce damage.

Faker Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Faker also has just the one advanced branch.

Trickster: Reach Alonzo rank 8 and Faker level 20

Masked Dancer

Masked Dancer unlocks when Junah the idol joins your party, and its advanced versions are among the most useful Archetypes in Metaphor. The Masked Dancer can deal medium fire damage and recover its own HP, but its value comes from masks you can create. These give it abilities from other Archetypes and alter its resistances, and the advanced versions of the class can even implant weaknesses on enemies.

Masked Dancer Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Masked Dancer works a bit differently. Junah gets it automatically, but anyone else who wants to study it has to meet some requirements first.

Masked Dancer : Reach Junah rank 1, Mage level 15, and Thief level 10

: Reach Junah rank 1, Mage level 15, and Thief level 10 Persona Master: Reach Junah rank 7, Faker level 10, and Masked Dancer level 20

Summoner

The Summoner is another slightly gimmicky Archetype. This one summons monsters, but you need specific vessels for the summoning to work. It really comes into its own once you unlock advanced versions of the Archetype and get access to stronger monsters. The Summoner is weak to ice, but resists dark.

Summoner Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

Summoner works in a manner similar to Masked Dancer. Eupha starts with it, and everyone else has to work for it.

Summoner : Reach Eupha rank 1, Faker level 10, and Seeker level 15

: Reach Eupha rank 1, Faker level 10, and Seeker level 15 Devil Summoner: Reach Eupha rank 7, Summoner level 20, and Magic Seeker level 10

Berserker

Berserker is Metaphor ReFantazio’s strongest physical Archetype, excluding the Heroic Embodiment classes, and it deals strike damage, buffs itself, and can implant weakness to strike damage as well. Berserker is Basilio’s default Archetype, and it’s weak to dark and light.

Berserker Advanced Archetypes unlock requirements

And as you could probably guess, Berserker’s requirements mirror Masked Dancer’s and Summoner’s.

Berserker : Reach Basilio rank 1, Warrior level 10, Brawler level 10, and Knight level 10

: Reach Basilio rank 1, Warrior level 10, Brawler level 10, and Knight level 10 Destroyer: Reach Basilio rank 7 and Berserker level 20

Metaphor ReFantazio Royal Archetypes

Royal Archetypes work a bit differently compared to the rest. They only become available in Metaphor's final portion, near the end of September and beyond, and they're bound to the specific character they represent. For example, only Strohl can equip the Royal Warrior, no matter who else has mastered the Warrior lineage. Everyone else's Royal Archetypes will show up after the protagonist's does, though you still have specific requirements to meet before you can study them, including maxing out that character's Follower rank.

Prince Archetype

The protagonist's Royal Archetype is the Prince. It unlocks automatically, but you'll still have to pay 30,000 MAG to study it. Best keep up with checking the royal statue every day.

The Prince gets a mix skills, including heavy light-aligned magic, a heavy slashing attack, and some useful support abilities.It's basically the Seeker, but without wind and with an excellent Almighty attack once you max it out.

Strohl's Royal Archetype: Royal Warrior

Strohl gets the Royal Warrior, which is basically a Warrior that hits incredibly hard and has much better self-support options. Strohl needs to reach level 20 for the Samurai and Warlord Archetypes, which means maxing out the Commander and Warrior lineages.

Hulkenberg's Royal Archetype: Royal Knight

Hulkenberg's Royal Knight is a fantastic blend of defense and offense, with advanced versions of the Knight's protective skills, a strong lightning attack, and some powerful pierce skills. Hulkenberg has a lot of work to do for this one. She has to reach Paladin level 20, Dark Knight level 15, and Elemental Master level 15.

Heismay's Royal Archetype: Royal Thief

Heismay's thieving activities get a royal makeover and some versatile skills, including a physical attack that deals dark damage. He'll need to reach Ninja level 20, Tycoon level 15, and Dragoon level 15 to study Royal Thief.

Junah's Royal Archetype: Royal Masked Dancer

Junah's Royal Masked Dancer has a formidable fire attack that hits all enemies, and she can implant weaknesses to fire and ice. Best of all, her final skill prevents the team from losing a turn icon if someone defeats an enemy using fire, ice, or lightning skills that turn. Studying the Royal Masked Dancer requires Persona Master level 20 and Trickster level 20.

Euphas's Royal Archetype: Royal Summoner

The Royal Summoner gets a range of intensely powerful magic attacks, including some that might inflict status ailments, and they get one of the most useful healing spells in the game. Summon Harvest God revives every knocked-out ally at full health. Eupha must reach Devil Summoner level 20 and Soul Hacker level 20 before studying the Royal Summoner.

Basilio's Royal Archetype: Royal Berserker

Basilio's Royal Berserker has a physical lightning attack and a mighty Strike attack, but best of all is Peerless War Cry, which lowers all enemies' attack and defense by two levels for three turns. Now that's handy. Basilio must reach Destroyer level 20 and Martial Artist level 20 before he can study this one.

Once you unlock new classes, don't forget to spare some thought for how you want to use Metaphor ReFantazio's inherited skill system to put together a strong party capable of taking on any challenge.