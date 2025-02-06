Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's release date seemingly leaks via a prematurely PlayStation stored trailer that ends with playful bum slapping

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater now seemingly has a release date, thanks to a trailer that's allegedly leaked via the PlayStation Store. It features all the usual MGSy stuff you'd expect, and a familiar ape smacking its own arse.

So we can get to the bum slapping nice and swiftly, I'll start with the date. According to the end of the trailer, it's August 28, 2025, with the game's PlayStation Store page looking like it was briefly updated to reflect this, before being reverted back to just saying 2025.

The trailer, which was spotted by ResetEra users, shows exactly the kind of stealthy, actiony stuff you'll be familiar with from the orginial MGS 3: Snake Eater, but with a fresh coat of probably camouflage paint.

Now, the ending. All of a sidden the ape from Ape Escape pops up from behind a log, before running about and stopping to give its own tush a damn good hiding. We don't kink shame here at VG247, so congratuations to the ape for being so confident about expressing its sexuality on the big stage that is a trailer for an MGS game. We're clapping our cheeks in recognition.

Why's this bum slapping occured, aside from to fulfil some monkey's masochistic tendencies, you might ask. Well, presulably the Snake vs. Monkey MGS/Ape Escape crossover mini-game from the PS2 versions of the original MGS 3 is making a comeback in Delta: Snake Eater, and this is a tease for that.

It'd certainly be a fun thing to not have been discarded as a bit of history that some corporate doctrine or other rendered too difficult or weird to re-create for a modern remaster that may well be played by people who've not touched the original on that console, in addition to the legions of long-time snakey bois.

After all, stupid sexy Ocelot is for everyone.