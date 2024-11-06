Ahead of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami finally puts MGS3's Suzetta Miñet mystery to bed with a confirmed answer

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is still a thing that's coming out soon, with Konami and David Hayter having decided to spice up the wait a bit by casually revealing the answer to a mystery that's long been a source of rampant fan speculation. Suzetta Miñet is Jodi Benson - the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Yep, after years of folks who know more about snakes than the average zookeeper wondering and guessing who could have voiced Eva in both the original Metal Gear Solid 3 and follow-up Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, with the credits only having listed the pseudonym Suzetta Miñet, the answer's finally been confirmed.

It was revealed during the latest entry in Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series of YouTube videos Konami's been putting out on its official channel, with the iconic David Hayter providing info about the upcoming remake. This time, he sat down with Benson and Lori Alan - who voiced The Boss - to chat about reprising their roles in the remake.

Naturally, the first thing they chatted about was this being the first proper reveal of Benson being Eva, and the reasoning behind her not being credited under her real name. Basically, it was down to the fact Kojima flicks and the likes of Disney's The Little Mermaid - which Benson's most weel known for voicing Ariel in, have quite different vibes.

As the actress explained it: "The various projects that I am affiliated with in my career are sort of family-based, children-based, things like that. So, it was actually Kris Zimmerman Salter, our director, she kind of sat down with me and [was[ like 'Maybe we need to change your name'." Amazingly, Benson says the name the ended up going with was a slight modification of the name of a dog she had growing up, which thankfully had the rather glamorous moniker "Suzette Monet", rather than, say, Fido. From there, a couple of tweaks birthed Suzetta Miñet.

While this secet of sorts has been well-kept for years, plenty of fans had picked out Benson as their theorised Eva portrayer, it seems at least one went so far as to call their shot, with the actress recalling a time seven years ago - so 2017 - when someone at a convention asked her to sign an MGS game they were sure she was in.

So, there you go. MGS3 turns 20 next week, and you finally know for sure who Suzetta Miñet is. Sadly, this video still didn't come with a concrete release date for Delta: Snake Eater, so it's still just listed as coming in 2024 for now. Though Hayer did tease us all by closing things out with the line: "You don't wanna miss what we have for you next time."