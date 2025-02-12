Metal Eden is a new Sci-Fi FPS just announced at the Sony State of Play, from former Techland and CD Projekt Red devs

Metal Eden was just announced at today's Sony State of Play, and it's being made by some folks with some serious professional pedigree. Developed by Reikon Games - who released RUINER back in 2017 - Metal Eden is a single player Sci-Fi FPS made by some former developers from both Techland and CD Projekt Red as well as a talented team of tech heads that have flocked to Reikon over the years.

The game places you in the shoes of ASKA, an infinitely reprintable hyper unit as they zoom through the tech-heavy world at super fast pace, ripping out cores from mechanical enemies as you go. The game is all about constant movement, as well as a parkour system that'll have you navigate the landscape in high-octane fashion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can watch the reveal trailer yourself below, but it's safe to say this game is a step forward from what the team were attempting with RUINER. That game was also a sci-fi game - a great one too - but tackle the setting from a top down perspective. It still emphasised movement and staying on your toes, but it's clear that Metal Eden is taking that concept to a whole other level. Colour me excited!

Metal Eden will be launching on May 6, 2025. In terms of platforms, you'll be able to play it on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC.