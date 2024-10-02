Meta Quest 3 headsets get a major price drop at Amazon after Quest 3S reveal

If you've been itching to dive into VR but waiting for the perfect excuse, this is it. The Meta Quest 3, one of the top VR headsets out there, just got slapped with a tasty discount at Amazon and other retailers. You can snag the 128GB version for £409.99 or go big with the 512GB model for £469 in the UK. Stateside? The 512GB version is down to $499 at Amazon—a cool $150 off its usual price.

Why the sudden price drop? Blame the shiny new Meta Quest 3S reveal. This budget-friendly little brother strips back a few features but keeps the essentials to make VR more accessible.

Unveiled at Meta Connect, the Quest 3S drops you into VR for less, with prices at £289.99 / $299.99 for the 128GB version and £379.99 / $399.99 for 256GB. It's around £200 / $200 cheaper than the regular Quest 3, so it's perfect if you're just dipping your toes into VR.

And here’s the kicker: Both the Quest 3 and Quest 3S come bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow plus a three-month Meta Quest+ trial if you buy before the 30th April next year. Pre-orders are up now for the Quest 3S, which launches on the 15th October.

Quest 3 vs. Quest 3S: What’s the Deal?

Shared Features:

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor

Touch Plus controllers

120Hz refresh rate

Mixed reality passthrough (same cameras, different layout)

Differences:

Resolution: Quest 3 (2064×2208) vs. Quest 3S (1832×1920)

Lenses: Quest 3 features pancake lenses, while Quest 3S uses Fresnel

Field of View: Quest 3 (104°/96°) vs. Quest 3S (96°/90°)

Storage: Quest 3 offers up to 512GB; Quest 3S maxes out at 256GB

Battery life: Quest 3S boasts a slightly longer battery life (2.5hrs vs. 2.2hrs)

Batman: Arkham Shadow - The Dark Knight Returns in VR

Batman: Arkham Shadow is swooping back into the Arkhamverse, set between the events of Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum. Expect to see your faves like Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, and Two-Face, plus newcomers like Ratcatcher. Developed by Camouflaj (the folks behind Iron Man VR) and with some Arkham vets on board, this one's shaping up to be a legit VR experience.

From stealthy takedowns to bone-crunching brawls, it’s that classic Arkham feel with a VR twist. Put on the cowl and plunge into Gotham’s shadows when the game drops on the 22nd October, exclusively for Meta Quest 3 VR.