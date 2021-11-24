Men of War 2 is a follow-up to the classic RTS game, and it's coming in 2022

Get ready to strategize: Men of War 2, a sequel to the original cult RTS Men of War, has been announced.

Developed by Ukrainian studio Best Way (who you may know from this series, the Majesty 2 games or Outfront), the RTS follow-up returns to the battlefields of World War II. Specifically, the Western Front and Eastern Front will both have playable story campaigns in which you can play as either the Allies or the Soviets. Take a look at the first trailer below.

The single-player portion of the game can be enjoyed either solo, or in co-op with up to four other players. The online multiplayer will include a mode where players can compete as the Allies, Soviets, or Germans on skirmish and challenge maps, as well as a mode that lets human players team up against AI opponents.

Building on a mechanic in the original that let you get an individual soldier's-eye view of the battlefield, Best Way has implemented Direct Vision: a tool that allows you to "focus solely on one unit at any time and upgrade, change, or repair equipment on the fly."

You'll also need to manipulate an ever-shifting front line that's determined by the position of your units. "Manage attritional battles and break through undefended lines to advance the areas of maps under control, digging trenches and supporting troops in newly won territory," says a press release.

It's all about thinking ahead, then, and capitalising on those dangerous risk/reward plays in style.

Men of War 2 is coming to Steam and "other stores" in 2022.