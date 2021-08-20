Meep City Codes | Free Jet Pack and Cosmetic Codes for August 2021

Meep City codes are the best way to get nifty gear in the Roblox MMO-lite.

Most of it is for your Meep, true. But sometimes, the developer drops a code for a rare item you normally have to shell out a fair bit for. We’ll keep this list updated with new codes as they become available, so make sure to check back regularly.

Meep City codes | What are Meep City codes

Meep City codes pop up from time to time, and give you a free item that’s either difficult to find, expensive, or both. Most of these are accessories, such as hats or caps. Some are much more interesting, though, including the jet pack code.

They often have long life as well. Most codes stay active for several months, if not until the end of the year.

Meep City codes | How to redeem codes in Meep City

Most codes require a Meep, since the accessories are for your Meeps and not always for you. If you don’t have one yet, go to the Pet Store and purchase a Meep for 100 coins. Otherwise, the game won’t let you redeem a code, assuming it’s for your Meep.

Select the Twitter icon at the top of the screen, then paste or type your code. Redeem it, and move on to the next if you have another to use.

Meep City codes | All active Meep City codes

These are all the working codes in Meep City, and we’ll update when more are added.

jetpack – Jetpack Classic reward

– Jetpack Classic reward duck – Duck Classic reward

– Duck Classic reward xxx – Adopt a Meep at the Pet Shop (requires a Meep)

– Adopt a Meep at the Pet Shop (requires a Meep) animals – Animals Classic reward

– Animals Classic reward paperhat – Paper Hat Classic reward

– Paper Hat Classic reward first – Meep hair

– Meep hair nurse – Meep nurse hat

