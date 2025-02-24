"It's a mecha fan's dream" Over 300,000 players have suited up for Mecha Break’s Steam demo

A demo for the upcoming mecha PvP shooter, Mecha Break, has soared up the Steam charts, and it's not even out yet. An open beta / demo, which was released last night, has already hit a peak of 317,522 players. That's a lot of mecha fans!

Mecha Break — developed by Amazing Seasun Games and first revealed at The Game Awards back in 2023 — has gradually been building up steam over the past year or so. There were some earlier closed preview events held; I even went to one back in April 2024 and came away thoroguhly impressed. All this plus an earlier open beta seems to have built towards this explosive drop.

The demo currently has mixed reviews on Steam for a variety of reasons. The positive reviews are there and vast, with one player, Arshaiden, describing it as "a mecha fan's dream" and various others falling in love with the feel of piloting each mech and the fast paced PvP gameplay. It seems like a breath of fresh air for many, which is a good sign for the game's longevity.

As for negative reviews, they come in various forms. Some are unhappy with the state of the beta, the peeks at microtransactions present and pay-to-win implications it creates, and others are perturbed with the kernel-level anti-cheat that the game requires. Of course, there are some who just don't like the game either, but it's looking like a war on 3-main fronts when it comes to the Mecha Break dislikers.

There's no stated open beta end date as of yet, which is peculiar, but nonetheless it should act as further fuel to fire your eagerness to try out Mecha Break if it sounds like something you'd be in to. Give it a download and let us know what you think of it down below!