Could we see Robert Pattinson's Batman in the DCU? Matt Reeves is keeping things vague: "We'll have to see where that goes"

Right now Matt Reeves' own little corner of Gotham with Robert Pattinson's Batman is self-contained, but he "can't really" say anything about the caped crusader joining the DCU.

The Batman was obviously a very successful film, taking home more than $770 million at the box office, but since then a whole new DCU universe was born, with James Gunn at its helm. So far this new DCU only has one entry, Creature Commandos, with Gunn's Superman properly kicking things off this summer. We know there's a whole bunch of projects on the way, including The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin film from the director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti. That incarnation of Batman hasn't been cast yet, so of course there's questions of whether or not Reeves and Pattinson's version of the character will join the DCU. Gunn previously spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last month saying he's at least "contemplated it."

Important to note that that isn't a confirmation of anything, as Gunn did say he contemplates "everything". That does leave Reeves' thoughts on the question, though, particularly considering he previously said his Gotham will never go "full fantastical", which doesn't exactly mesh well with a world that features Krypto the Superdog. Still, Reeves has now spoken with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz himself about the topic, while making an appearance at the Golden Globes. When asked about if Pattinson's Batman could come to the DCU, Reeves said that it "really comes down to whether it makes sense.

"There was a story I wanted to tell. The epic crime saga. It’s been important to me to play that out and James and Peter [Safran] have been really great about that. They are letting us do that. What the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea. My head is down right now on getting The Batman Part 2 shooting, which is the most important thing."

When asked further about what will happen if Gunn and Safran really want Pattinson as the DCU's Batman, Reeves simply said "I don't know. We will have to see where that goes." Fingers crossed they just leave it alone, though - I'm a fan of Pattinson's Batman, and while I think he would work well with David Corenswet's Superman, I'm a bit sick of cinematic universes (they should give Robbie P a Robin, though).