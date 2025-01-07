"It's something that I hope people will be surprised by" - As Matt Reeves teases The Batman: Part 2, the director reaffirms when production is expected to start

With The Batman: Part 2 being quite a while away after another delay, director Matt Reeves has reassured everyone that production is still happening soon(ish).

Remember when The Batman: Part 2 was meant to be releasing this year? And then it got delayed to October 2026? And then delayed even further to October 2027? Gee, that sure makes October 2025 seem ridiculously optimistic now huh. In anycase, that's obviously left a lot of fans of the first one with questions as to when things are actually going to get going on the whole project. Back in June of last year Alfred himself Andy Serkis said it was slated to start filming in 2025, the year we're now in (even if you don't want to acknowledge the passage of time), and speaking to Deadline while at the Golden Globes, Reeves reaffirmed his intent to shoot this year.

""I can tell you we're going to be shooting this year, and that we're excited about it," Reeves told the outlet. "We’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story comes, but it's something that I hope people will be surprised by." The director also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter where he was asked about the reason behind the delay, and the answer is still pretty simple: "Because we're still finishing the script, and there's been so many things going on. Next year is very much about getting into production, and getting the movie going, and we're very excited about it."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said as much when the second delay was announced, so this isn't exactly much of a surprise, but at least it's as honest an answer as you can get. Reeves was attending the Golden Globes thanks to The Penguin's nominations, and the show even got a win in, with star Colin Farrell taking home the award for best actor in a mini-series or motion picture made for television. Good for him!