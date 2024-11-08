Mass Effect is officially getting an Amazon TV series, penned by the writer of that Fast & Furious film where Vin Diesel and John Cena have a big fight about family

Do you live your life a quarter star system at a time? Well, if you do, and you're into Mass Effect, here's some good news. It's been revealed that BioWare's sci-fi RPG series is getting its own TV show from Amazon, with development having already kicked off.

So, not only is BioWare turning its focus game-wise back to Mass Effect now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out of the door, this is in the works too. Whatever you thought of this year's N7 Day celebrations, you can't say you're not getting enough positive developments ME-wise.

Variety reports that Amazon MGM Studios is working on this Mass Effect TV series, with Karim Zreik, Ari Arad, and EA developer Michael Gamble - the current lead on the next Mass Effect game - all executive producing.

Meanwhile, on the writing front, while no plot details have been revealed yet, we do know that Daniel Casey is set to pen the scripts in addition being another executive producer, because you can apparently never have enough of those. What's Casey worked on previously, you ask?

Well, the answer is Fast and Furious 9, which he co-wrote with director Justin Lin. It sees top Hollywood bald man Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto have a big fight with John Cena - portraying Dom's muscly brother Jakob. They tackle each other a bit, there's some shouting, and it's all about family because Fast and Furious. I'll be honest, as someone who's been pretty much tuned out of the series since about Fast 6, despite having seen Tokyo Drift more times than I can count, I can't tell you whether F9's good or not.

Who knows, maybe we'll get a tale about the default male Commander Shepard - who kinda looks like he'd not seem too out of place behind the wheel of some supercar or a bright yellow 60s Camaro with a massive bug catcher and underglow neon - learning that he's got a secret brother who's been working with the reapers. Probably not, though.

Anyway, the idea of a Mass Effect TV series is something that's been talked about for a while now, so here's hoping it's good. If you're playing BioWare's latest release, make sure to check out our Veilguard guides, which can help you nail those pesky choices and get your hands on some nice loot