The first trailer for Marvel's What If...? season 3 will help to prepare you for the MCU's introduction of the X-Men

Marvel's What If…? finally has a trailer for its third and final season, and it's likely one that'll excite X-Men fans.

It was D23 in Brazil over the weekend, so there's been plenty of announcements coming out of the house of mouse, but yesterday Marvel finally shared the first trailer for What If…? season 3. Despite only running for eight episodes total, it looks like it's packing in quite a lot. There's a whole bunch of familiar faces like Sam Wilson's Captain America, The Winter Soldier, The Hulk, Shang-Chi, and a lot more, but what'll be most interesting to X-Men fans is what comes at the end of the trailer: Storm. This is What If…?, though, so this Storm is the Goddess of Thunder (aka Thor's role) in whatever universe she's from.

Over the past few years the MCU has slowly been reintroducing the X-Men, first teasing them in Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and then wholesale bringing in fan favourite Wolverine with Deadpool & Wolverine. More and more mutants are coming in, but if it wasn't clear before, What If…? certainly seems to be suggesting some multiversal shenanigans are going on when it comes to the X-Men, which isn't surprising considering it would be a bit awkward to introduce them in any other manner.

Aside from that, there's also a literal Avengers mech-suit a la Voltron with Captain America at the helm, the reappearance of Howard the Duck, and a number of Watchers seemingly there to cause some trouble.

You don't have long to wait to watch the third season either, as it's currently set to air on Disney Plus this coming December 22, with each episode releasing consecutively across eight days. Not quite the weekly watches of old (remember chatting about the latest episode of your favourite show week to week?), but better than nothing I suppose!