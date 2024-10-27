Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might not be getting any DLC, but it did at least just get an update with some graphics and ray tracing options... for the PS5 Pro

Insomniac confirmed last week that no new story content is coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but a new update will still likely be welcome to (some) fans.

Much to the dismay of many Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans, when Insomniac and Sony announced last week that the game would be coming to PC in 2025, it also snuck in a bit about how there's no more story content planned for it. "While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version," the blog post explained. That obviously just outright confirmed there would be no DLC, despite speculation and hope from fans that more would be coming for the game. There was even an update that seemingly accidentally showed bits of potential unreleased content, but clearly a decision was made somewhere along the line not to release it.

But, at the very least, an update for the game has been released should make it look a lot snazzier… as long as you're playing on the upcoming PS5 Pro. From now on, on PS5 Pro the game's default mode will be performance pro, which targets 60 frames per second while "retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution," or, you know, pisser, I mean, PSSR. Ray tracing features are included in this mode, and Insomniac says it's the recommended mode.

Today, we deployed updates for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that add new visual options for PlayStation 5 Pro, including Performance Pro and Fidelity Pro modes!



Read more in our Knowledge Base:

⚒ https://t.co/ha6g3gHu16

— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 25, 2024

There's also a new fidelity pro mode, which only hits 30 frames per second, which lets you "experiment with new ray-tracing graphical features." These include a few toggles, like ray tracing key light shadows, reflections & interiors, and ambient occlusion, all of which you can turn off and on at your leisure.

A similar update was also released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so if you are someone planning on picking up the PS5 Pro, you'll at least have a couple of Insomniac games to look forward to replaying with marginally improved looks.