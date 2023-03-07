Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Everything we know so far

Having delivered two brilliant web-slinging adventures with Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, developer Insomniac Games has more than earned the right to a third game that will see both "friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men" team up.

That's just what we're getting when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings onto the scene later this year. This latest wall-crawling caper was announced during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase and is one of the most anticipated PS5-exclusive releases of 2023.

Insomniac has been a key part in the success of the PlayStation 5 thanks to its remaster of 2018's Spider-Man for Sony's newest console, the follow up Miles Morales expansion which launched on both consoles, and more recently Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart which was one of the best PS5 games available when the console came out.

Not looking to slow down, the developer is well on its way to creating a full-blown sequel for Marvel's Spider-Man that will harness the full power of the PS5 and show off the full potential of Peter Parker and Miles Morales' masked crusaders.

Here's everything we know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 so far:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date

While we don't currently have a set release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We do know that the release window for the game will be in Fall 2023, thanks to a blog post from Sony back in December 2022.

The first game dropped at the start of that sort of window on September 7th, 2018. While Miles Morales came at the other end on November 12th, 2020. So we would expect Spider-Man 2 to fall between the two.

Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 be released for PS4, Xbox and PC?

The same blog post that clued us in above specifically said "Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023." This means Spider-Man 2 won't be available on PlayStation 4 consoles.

It appears now that Insomniac and Sony have decided to focus on getting the best out of the PS5's hardware for the Spider-Man sequel, stating in an earlier 2021 blog that they're excited to be "pushing the capabilities of the console."

It's a shame for those of us who don't have a PS5 yet, but it is also an exciting prospect should Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receive the PC port treatment like its predecessors.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer

The trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase in 2021. It offered a glimpse of the heroes' new suits and abilities, and teased some of the characters that will appear in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 villains and characters

The two obvious returning characters in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are the games' protagonists Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who will again be voiced by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter respectively.

The only new character we know will be appearing so far is Spider-Man's symbiotic adversary Venom. The legendary Villian/Anti-Hero appeared at the end of the announcement trailer, fangs and all, and is voiced by Candyman himself Tony Todd.

Whether Venom will be Peter and Miles' main adversary, a member of a larger rogues' gallery, or even an unlikely ally is still speculation - but all three could be on the cards.

We are likely to see Harry Osborn again, but with a different voice. Osborn's voice-actor Scott Porter said in a now-deleted tweet that he won't be returning to voice the character but implied the character will be back in the game.

Spider-Man fans have made strong claims that another villain we'll see is Kraven the Hunter, a founding member of the Sinister Six and popular Marvel villain. Many have made the connection with the voiceover talking about "the glory of the hunt", so that might be a safe assumption to make.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suits and gameplay

Fans of the Spider-Man games had been hoping that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would have a co-op function, letting each player play as Peter or Miles and taking on baddies together. That unfortunately is off the cards for now, with Insomniac saying that they are "thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet."

Although there is no co-op, fans can look forward to a wider variety of even stronger Spidey-suits in the next game. Insomniac's head of franchise strategy, Ryan Schneider, said that the "trailer is merely just a glimpse at what's in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down." We might even get to see some symbiote suits at some point with some really cool abilities on offer.

We'll continue to update this page throughout the year as we get more news and trailers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.