Marvel's Avengers roadmap covers what's planned for the remainder of 2021

As promised last week, an updated roadmap for Marvel's Avengers has been provided.

Today, Crystal Dynamics has provided a roadmap of upcoming content for Marvel’s Avengers which covers now through the end of the year.

According to the developer, it recently rolled out two new permanent quests that reward players with resources for regular play in the Avengers Initiative. The daily quest - “Rise & Shine” - offers up Fragments and Upgrade Modules for completion. The weekly quest - “Up for the Challenge” - will reward a Fragment Booster, Hero’s Catalyst, and Units. The studio said the goal is to reward players with more opportunities to power up assembled teams.

During September, the focus will be on in-game community activities and the game’s one-year anniversary celebration.

From now until the 16th, players who log in and complete all the story-based campaigns (Reassemble, Taking Aim, Future Imperfect, and War for Wakanda) will be rewarded with a celebratory nameplate. For those who have already completed all campaign content, the reward is granted retroactively. There will also be free items in the marketplace:

Week 1: A free Iron Man outfit and anniversary bundle (Black Panther nameplate, Hero’s Catalyst, and Fragment Extractor)

Week 2: A free Thor outfit and an additional Hero’s Catalyst

Three in-game community activities are also coming this month. One is Priority Rush Missions, which allows you the chance to complete one Priority Mission every day rather than only one per week. The other community event is one that greatly increases the spawn rate of the Cargo Runner Synthoid, as well as a third activity offering additional rewards for completing Campaign Flashback missions. All of this will be paired with an XP-boosting event.

You can also expect new MCU-inspired outfits coming to the Marketplace.

The rest of the roadmap includes in-game events, new content, system updates, and Spider-Man coming to PlayStation consoles this year. You can also expect the team to continue to improve systems and quality-of-life features.

Crystal Dynamics said it is reworking resources and gear upgrading thanks to player feedback. Here’s what the team said to expect:

System Reworks

Gear

Improved gear upgrading, more rewarding gear, more late-game focused gear... we hear you. With the upcoming power-level increase we want to make sure players can keep their hard-earned gear as they progress. The new system will allow players to upgrade Epic, Legendary, & Exotic gear from power level 100 all the way to the new power level cap! As we continue improving gear, we are also taking a closer look at Hero Set Gear: where it’s obtained and how to improve clarity around use. We’ll have more details about all of this in a future blog.

Resources

The team is currently working towards a more streamlined and focused approach to resources. In this new system, each resource will have a single specific purpose to help improve clarity – like how Polychoron is used exclusively for upgrading major artifacts, and Upgrade Modules are reserved for upgrading gear. Fragments will be the sole exception as they will remain a resource with multiple uses. More details will be shared as plans are finalized.

Earnable Cosmetics

Ways to earn cosmetics through gameplay are being added, including items that were previously only available in the Marketplace. More details regarding those systems will be provided in the coming months as they are added to the game.

Klaw Raid

Discordant Sound & Power-Level Cap Increase

CD is also polishing the first raid – available in both standard (PL 150-160) and Elite modes (PL 160-175) – which will offer a conclusion to Klaue’s story in War for Wakanda. This will be the most challenging content yet, meant to not only test the mastery of each Hero but also the well-built four-player Strike Teams out there. Collaboration and observation are crucial to beating this one.

The Klaw Raid features custom-crafted levels, new threats that require complex and tactical combat, and stronger enemy variety themed to the Villain being faced. New enemies called Echoes – sound constructs created by Klaw - have been created and tailored exclusively for this experience. With the Power Level increase to 175 yielding more compelling drops, it is a notable example of replayable and rewarding content that fits our mantra moving forward.

Celebrating the Marvel Universe

CD will be offering some well-timed tie-in events coordinated with Disney + Marvel programs and, and will be releasing more MCU outfits as they collaborate with each production’s creative teams.

Events

Between larger game updates the studio will be bringing back limited-time events to give new players a chance to try them out and provide everyone opportunities to earn exclusive rewards and high-level gear. These events include the Corrupted Vibranium Event, Red Room Takeover, Tachyon Anomaly Event, and Cosmic Threat Event.

Spider-Man

Finally, there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms. More information on Spider-Man will be shared closer to launch and you may catch a glimpse of him here and there along the way.

The team said it has many plans beyond this roadmap which will stretch into late winter and beyond, including addressing long-standing asks, quality-of-life improvements, new Heroes, Villains, and more. Updates on Patrol Mode and Omega-Level Threat: Cloning Labs will be provided when more concrete details are available to share.

Crystal Dynamics also shared what players have been up to in the game.

Here are some player stats since launch:

Over 619 million Power Levels & 275 million Hero Levels have been earned

23 million HARM rooms have been completed

8 billion enemies have been defeated in the Avenger’s Initiative

Abomination is the most defeated boss, coming in at 9.4 million times

23 million Drop Zone, 17 million Hero Missions, and 12 million Villain Sectors have been completed

9.6 billion Fragments have been found, 4.5 billion Catalysts recovered, 569.2 million Polychoron claimed, and 1.5 billion Upgrade Modules rewarded

Since the release of the War for Wakanda expansion, here’s what players have accomplished: