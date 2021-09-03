Marvel’s Avengers celebrating One-Year Anniversary, updated Roadmap coming next week

This week marks the One-Year Anniversary for Marvel's Avengers, and Crystal Dynamics is celebrating.

First up is some free stuff, such as the Anniversary Bundle, which includes a new Outfit, Nameplate, and Consumables (Catalysts and Extractors).

The One-Year Anniversary Bundle includes:

Black Panther Nameplate 10

Two 2 hr. Hero Catalysts (2x XP)

Two 2 hr. Fragment Extractors (100% More Fragments)

A free cosmetic item: Iron Man’s Iron Alloy Outfit.

The Anniversary Bundle is only available in the Marketplace this week.

You can also expect to find Fragment Extractors, the new Consumable introduced to the game this week. Just like Hero Catalysts, Fragment Extractors come in different durations: 2 hours, 1 day, 3 days, and 1 week. This Consumable gives you twice as many Fragments whenever they are earned, including Mission Rewards, Strong Boxes, and through dismantling Gear.

You’ll also see a new Mission Chain – “1 Year Anniversary” – that’s running now through September 16. In order to complete the Mission Chain, you’ll need to complete each Campaign, including the Reassemble campaign, both the Kate and Clint Operations and the newly released War for Wakanda Expansion.

Completing the chain earns you a new Nameplate celebrating the game’s anniversary. If you already completed all of them, you’ll retroactively be granted the reward.

The development team also introduced new Community Activities this week to help you continue your hunt for Exotics.

Cargo Runner Synthoid (until 9/16) – the Cargo Runner Synthoid will have a 50% spawn chance for the duration of the event.

Priority Mission Rush (umtil - 9/16) – the weekly Priority Mission, which grants a piece of Exotic Gear, will be able to be completed once a day instead of once per week, for the duration of the event.

And finally, the featured item this week on the Marketplace is the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Outfit.

On September 8, you can expect the team to release an updated Roadmap which will be looking ahead through the rest of 2021.

In addition, on the same day, a State of the Game Blog will offer additional insight into what plans are moving forward. The post will reflect on the game’s first year, and the team will be sharing its plans for the future.