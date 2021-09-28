Marvel's Avengers is coming to Game Pass this week, including PC

In a surprise announcement, Xbox revealed today that Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers is coming to Game Pass on September 30. The imminent release will see the game available on PC, Xbox consoles, and the cloud.

Since all meaningful content Marvel's Avengers received post-launch has been free, Game Pass members will be getting the full experience. This includes the Hawkeye expansions, as well as the recent Black Panther DLC - the game's biggest content drop.

These updates brought new playable characters, new story content, and in some cases, new areas to explore and enemies to fight.

In celebration of the game's one-year anniversary, Marvel's Avengers is hosting a quad XP event from September 30 to October 4, greatly speeding up the time it takes to level up heroes.

Despite the free content, Marvel's Avengers has struggled to maintain an audience. Though interest has spiked with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, and again with the War for Wakanda expansion, many have either given up or moved on. Hopefully Game Pass will help breathe new life into it.