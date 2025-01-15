Marvel's Vision series is apparently bringing back an MCU villain that's so old you probably completely forgot about him

WandaVision spinoff Vision Quest just got a new cast member, and it's an MCU character you won't have seen in a very long time.

Last year, it was reported that we'd be getting a TV series all about Vision, or specifically White Vision, the remade version of the synthezoid character that flew off somewhere at the end of WandaVision. Paul Bettany is obviously returning to play the character, and James Spader has apparently been tapped to return as Ultron, but he's not the only old MCU character that's coming back seemingly. As reported by Deadline, Faran Tahir is supposedly set to rejoin the MCU as Raza. "Who?" you might be asking right now, and for that answer you'll need to look way back to the very first Iron Man film, where he played the commander of the Ten Rings cell that kidnapped Tony Stark, leading him to become the titular suited superhero.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What his character's involvement in the series is hasn't been confirmed just yet, especially considering he's meant to be dead, so we'll just have to wait and see. Currently it's believed that the plot will focus on Vision as he tries to get his memory and humanity back - the original incarnation of the character was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and the version of him in WandaVision was a creation of the titular Wanda Maximoff.

Spader's inclusion in the series as Ultron is also a bit of a mystery right now, and Star Trek: Picard's Todd Stashwick is also set to appear in an as of yet undisclosed role (his presence is probably thanks to the fact that Picard's showrunner is leading Vision Quest).

There's also no word on when we can expect the series to arrive, but considering how little is actually known about it, and that casting is still taking place, we can probably assume it'll be 2026 at the earliest. That'd put it five years after the release of WandaVision, quite the lengthy gap. I'm sure Marvel is hoping it can keep audiences interested with that Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom gambit in the meantime.