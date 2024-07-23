Eternals was so dull it seems like even Marvel isn't interested in a sequel

All five of you Eternals fans out there might be quite disappointed to hear what Kevin Feige has to say about a sequel.

This might be a touch mean, but I think it's possible that Eternals is one of the most forgettable films in the MCU's catalogue. I couldn't tell you a single thing that happened in that film, and despite the fact it was a rare Marvel Studios film that was actually shot on location, it still managed to look lifeless as all hell. It was clearly meant to be another attempt at something like Guardians of the Galaxy, taking a lesser known group of characters and propelling them to stardom, but there just wasn't that same charm, or even an interesting story. What didn't help is that it came out in 2021, when COVID was still massively affecting cinemas, leading the film to take $402 million home at the box office on a $236 million budget, not exactly a big win.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently spoke with Inverse about a potential sequel, but it basically sounds like you just shouldn't expect one. "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Feige told Inverse. "There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

What Feige is referencing here is a moment in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World which shows Anthony Mackie's Captain America flying around the giant dead Tiamut that was left behind after the events of Eternals, a point that drove numerous Marvel fans made because it hasn't been acknowledge in a single film or TV show since it happened.

Funnily enough, Eternals' post-credits scene reveals also haven't been touched upon yet, as one setup Kit Harrington's character to become the Black Knight, with that scene introducing Mahershala Ali's Blade, a film that has had a lot of trouble, and just recently lost its director. It also made the baffling decision to introduce Harry Styles into the MCU as Eros, previous big bad Thanos' brother. Safe to safe, Eternals will continue to be remembered as a bit of a mess.