Good news, US-based Marvel Snap fans, the card game is back online, and its developer has a slightly surprising plan to make sure it doesn't go down again

After a surprise ban in the US, Second Dinner has confirmed that Marvel Snap is up and running again, but it's also planning some changes.

It's been a bit of a whirlwind weekend for apps getting banned and unbanned! This Sunday just gone, January 19, TikTok was banned in the US for absolutely silly reasons, but awkwardly, it came back in less than a day. One surprising effect of the ban, though, was that Marvel Snap was also hit with a ban in the US. That's because the game is published by Nuverse, which is in turn owned by ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok. It came as a surprise to developer Second Dinner, who seemingly had no idea the ban would affect Marvel Snap too, which is why there was no prior announcement. Luckily, as confirmed on Second Dinner's Twitter account, the game is back and available to play in the US again, but the developer is now planning to find a new publisher.

"Marvel Snap is back online in the US," Second Dinner wrote. "But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for Marvel Snap. We know this probably leaves you with even more questions than answers. We appreciate your patience, but in the meantime enjoy playing Marvel Snap. We’ll continue to update with more information as soon as possible!" Changes like that obviously take a lot of time, so don't expect a new publisher to be ready and waiting next week.

Some players have expressed that they're still having problems, like making in-app purchases, and being unable to download it from the iOS App Store, but according to Second Dinner it's still working on fixing these issues - the PC version of the game seems to be working fine, though. What a mess! Maybe let's not ban an entire social media app without thinking about it a bit more next time, 'ey?