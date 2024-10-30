Marvel just showed off a whole bunch of teasers for its upcoming Disney Plus shows, including a first look at Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel has a whole bunch of new TV series on the way, and it's offered up a bunch of teasers to show what's coming.

While 2024 might have been a bit of a quieter year for Marvel, 2025 certainly won't be, even ignoring the three films that are currently slated to be released. And now the comic book studio has revealed a selection of teasers of shows mostly slated to release next year, the most notable probably being Daredevil: Born Again which many fans have been looking forward to for a while now. The teaser doesn't show off much, just a couple of fight scenes and a conversation between Matt Murdock and the Kingpin, but it's something nonetheless - oh, and there's one quick shot of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher again too, as well as a reminder of its March 4 release date.

• What If? S3 - Dec. 22

• Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Jan. 25

• Daredevil Born Again - Mar. 4

• Ironheart - June 24

• Eyes of Wakanda - Aug. 6

• Marvel Zombies - Oct ‘25

The highlight reel of teasers also finally showed off a clip of Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, the animated origin story series (that isn't an origin story for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to be clear). There's even less to look at here, but it should be noted the series has now been delayed to January 25, a couple months later than its November release window. We also got a look at Ironheart, which served as a good reminder that Iron Man's suit looked way better when they actually had a mechanical vibe to them - that one's out June 24.

Jumping back to this year, the third and final season of What If? had a teaser of like five seconds, so don't expect too much there, but that one's out December 22. On the animated front you'll also find Marvel Zombies, which is being saved for a seasonally appropriate October 25. And lastly, there's Wonder Man with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the return of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, which is set to be released Christmas Day next year. Oh, and they snuck in the briefest of looks at another animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, which is out August 6.

Essentially, if you're someone determined to keep up with the MCU even now, you have a whole lot of homework to do in 2025. Good luck, I guess!