As Marvel sets shooting dates for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, you can't help but wonder if it's too little, too late

It sounds like all the shooting dates for the next couple of Avengers films have been decided, though at this point, I'm wondering why anyone still cares.

As part of promoting the latest upcoming addition to the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie spoke with Deadline about the experience of making the film alongside an actor like Harrison Ford, but also of the upcoming pair of Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Doomsday is obviously up first, currently set to be released May 1, 2026, with a shooting date kicking off in either March or April. "We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars]," Mackie explained. "It’s going to be a full slate."

Mackie didn't have much to share by way of casting news, as he claimed to not know apart from Robert Downey Jr. being a part of the movie as Doctor Doom. "I don’t know how many are coming back. RDJ made the big announcement that he’s coming back. Other than him I don’t know who of the original crew will be coming back, but I know he will be. I’m excited to be able to go to work with him, go toe to toe with him."

The only problem is, will people care as much as they used to? Following Endgame, Marvel has struggled to find the same successes it once had aside from last year's Deadpool & Wolverine, not to mention the reset the MCU had due to the studio dropping the Kang storyline. While I don't personally think the earlier Marvel movies did a perfect job at building towards Infinity War and Endgame (we all remember how ham fisted the Infinity Stones stuff was in Age of Ultron), it was at least building towards something over the years. Right now, though, the MCU doesn't even have a big bad.

We can assume that Doctor Doom will be making an appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due out this June 25, but between that, Captain America, and Thunderbolts, there isn't much reason to get excited about a new Avengers film. Guess we'll have to wait and see if these three incoming entries can change that feeling.