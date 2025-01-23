Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival kicks off today, and it's got a new game mode that basically looks like Lunar New Year superhero Rocket League, but without the cars

A big update has dropped in Marvel Rivals today, January 23. It's called the Spring Festival, and if you like a high flying kickabout in between your regular superhero showdowns, it's got a new mode you'll definitely want to check out.

Yep, stop drawing up in-depth instructions to hand to your mate who you're trying to turn into the ultimate Venom main that may or may not fall off ledges a lot, it's time to kick a lantern top bins while dressed as a dragon.

The Spring Festival has kicked off in-game today, and though there are some other bits, the main thing about it that'll catch your eye is a new Limited-Time Game Mode dubbed Clash of Dancing Lions. Basically, as you can see in the trailer below, it takes Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow, and has them basically play superhero footy.

You're fighting to gain possesion of a Lunar New Year lantern ball, and you've got to stick it in the goal of your opponent by running it right into the net until you hit the score required to end the game and take home the trophy. The help you do that, you'll be using abilities, jumping in the air, and dishing out some pretty cruching tackles by damaging your foes in the usual hurty fashion.

The backdrop is Wakanda's World Arena, which looks like a Rocket League pitch, complete with big fish tanky glass to stop you from slapping the ball into outer space. In lieu of kits, the festival brings three new skins for the three dancing lion clashers, so you can really get into the Lunar New Year vibes, with one - Star Lord's Lion's Mane - being up for grabs at "no cost" during the event.

This update's also come with the usual patch with changes to the game that you'd expect, which dropped yesterday and includes fixes to issues with maps and hero bugs. Yiu can check out what's changed in the full patch notes

Will you be giving the Clash of Dancing Lions a go? Let us know below!