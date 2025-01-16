Spider Man is getting a brand-new Marvel Rivals skin, a fan favourite taken straight from the Insomniac game

Another week, another sudden bit of Marvel Rivals news. It looks like a fan favourite Spider Man suit is coming to the came, straight from the wonderful Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Announced suddenly on official Marvel Rivals accounts late last night, the skin is set to come to the game on January 30. This isn't part of a battle pass or anything, rather it's a totally seperate cosmetic you'll be able to buy! There's no word on how much it'll cost mind you, so to be safe assume it'll cost the same as the other high-quality special skins available on other characters.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This continues the trend of Marvel Rivals' scorching hot update momentum since launch, especially given the game only recently released its first season and the wave of new skins and cosmetics that came alongside that. Given that Netease has come forward to say they're aiming at a new character every 45-ish days, it seems the studio has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

This approach seems to be working out quite nicely, especially given the fact that Marvel Rivals has hit a new peak concurrent player count on Steam with the release of season 1. That's a rare thing, y'know. It's not often a game manages to surpass it's launch figures, so here's hoping the game can keep it up in the coming year.

Are you gonna pick up this Spider Man skin? Let us know below!