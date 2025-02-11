Marvel Rivals opts for no mid season rank resets following community outcry

Marvel Rivals has totally flipped its initial plans to reset ranks at the mid-season point, following community uproar. Now, ranks will persist right up until the end of the season, a change that those with a taste for climbing the ladder are very pleased with.

This all started yesterday, when official Marvel Rivals channels announced the initial plans to reset player's ranks on February 21. In Dev Talk Vol 10, you can read that the development team first felt that, due to a massive balance change also coming soon later this month, a rank reset would best reflect skill at the time due to such significant changes to the game.

However, this wasn't met with absolute happiness from the game's most dedicated players. While they acknowledged the game would be changing quite a bit, many felt that a ranked reset so close to the game's launch was a bit too soon, and ranked resets at a season's middle point would dissuade those looking to push for the highest ranks at the first half of a season from doing so.

Within 24 hours, Netease did a complete 180 on the idea. In a quickly-written Dev Talk Vol 11, the team expressed its intent to keep season 1 going without a ranked reset, specificially due to "a wealth of feedback from the community". There will still be new ranked rewards for the mid season point, but players will start off at their pre-existing rank. All you'll need to do to earn such rewards at your rank is play 10 games.

This has, as you can imagine, gone down especially well. Not only does this add to the community sentiment that the Marvel Rivals team is one that listens to the community, the pace at which this change was made was blistering. Comparisons to Overwatch were inevitable, as they always are, but I feel they're apt. While the team at Blizzard has also shown a tendency to listen to players, the pace at which this change manifests in-game seems sluggish compared to what the Netease team has showcased here. A lesson in the merits of fluidity, I suppose!

What do you think of this change? Are you a fan? Let us know below!