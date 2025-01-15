Marvel Rivals moves to kill unfair hardware advantages on console, by putting a strict ban on keyboard and mouse adapters

Netease has put down the ban hammer on a particular tactic used to gain an unfair advantage on the console version of Marvel Rivals. Keyboard and Mouse adapters, hardware used to allow players to use the control option on consoles where standard pads are the norm, are officially against the rules.

This has been established via an official blog post on the Marvel Rivals website, in which Netease has stated that in-game detection software has been added that identifies the use of such hardware and will issue bans as a result. In addition, the developer has asked players to keep an eye out for those they believe are using such tech and getting away with it, and to report them in-game.

Keyboard and mouse adapters aren't inherently malicious, like other, more specialized controllers that intentionally apply auto-aim features. Instead, they're a niche bit of kit that allow players to use their preferred method of control for console games. However, in competitive online games like Marvel Rivals, the potential for an unfair advantages does open up when such hardware is used. In layman's terms, a skilled player on a mouse and keyboard may be able to aim better on characters like Hawkeye and Black Widow than those on console pads due to the greater freedom of movement / aim with the mouse. As this is available due to an optional bit of hardware other players may not own, it's been prohibited.

If you need proof that a keyboard and mouse can totally shift the power balance between teams, all you really have to look at is the difference in meta between the PC and console versions of Marvel Rivals, or any competitive game for that matter. On PC, characters that require greater accuracy for better damage output (see Hela, Hawkeye) tend to be rated quite highly among the community. On the other hand, characters that can do well without such targeted aiming like Moon Knight or The Punisher are particularly good on console. There's also the fact that console-specific aim assist isn't present on the PC version, as the devs have identified that players won't need as much of a helping hand hitting their shots.

Bringing PC aim to a console lobby adds all manner of problems, and thus, the ban has been established. Punishments for using such gear may include "temporary or permanent account suspensions, removal from leaderboards, or other punishments depending on the circumstances" according to the aforementioned blog post.

