Marvel Rivals may have banned mods, but we spoke to the modders making new skins anyway

Marvel Rivals continues its upward momentum weeks after launch, seemingly providing a cocktail of powerful IP and engaging gameplay that folks are going bananas over. As is tradition, this popularity combined with a dedicated PC playerbase and a distinct cast like has attracted modders like bees to a field of flowers.

Days after the game's launch, we saw a vast selection of custom skins and recolours flood modding websites, which the player base gorged itself on. In response, Netease banned the practice, stating outright that the use of such mods could result in a ban.

So now some time has passed, how has the Marvel Rivals scene reacted to this stance? Is Marvel Rivals still a hub for mods, and does the future look bright for Marvel Rivals mods? We reached out to creators of some of the most popular cosmetic mods to find out.

These creators are Svanax, the creators of many goth reskins of Marvel Rivals heroes, as well as Leonaura who has recreated popular characters from other IPs into Marvel Rivals, including but not limited to Batman, Leon Kennedy, and Kamen Rider. Through online DMs, we threw them a few questions on how they got into Marvel Rivals modding, the Marvel Rivals modding community, and their thoughts on the Netease ban on Marvel Rivals ban.

VG247: So what's your background in video game modding?

: "I actually had no prior experience with modding before diving into Marvel Rivals. I’d thought about modding skins for League of Legends in the past, but honestly, I was too lazy to follow through. That changed with Rivals, since you don’t get free skins, which motivated me to create my own. That said, I do have a background as a game developer, which definitely helped me get up to speed quickly when I started making mods.": "This January marks 6 years since I began my journey in the video game modding scene."

"I started Street Fighter V in January 2019, with a swap mod (a mod that swaps models) from Ryu to Ken (i.e. using Ryu with Ken's moveset). With that mod I learned how to edit hex code and learned how game structures work in Unreal Engine in the latest versions."

"I have a lot of love for Street Fighter V, and continue to actively make mods for the game, which I post on StreetModders, where the largest number of fighting game mods are concentrated. The last mod I posted was on January 9th."

"Along the way, in addition to Street Fighter V, I've made mods for a few other games: Final Fantasy VII Remake (my Marlene with beard mod is one of my favorites), Sifu, Silent Hope, Devil May Cry V, Street Fighter 6, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, The King of Fighters XV, and Dead or Alive 6. I'm also very proud to have been able to make mods for one of my favorite games, Final Fantasy VIII, although I've never published those mods. I was involved in the FFVIIR and One Piece Odyssey modding communities for a while, in their early days, but as much as I'd like to, I'm no longer actively involved in either of those games."

"Marvel Rivals is the latest game I've successfully modded, and it's been a breath of fresh air among other types of titles, as well as my first successful attempt at modding a game in Unreal Engine 5."

Overwatch characters in Marvel Rivals has a particular humour to it I can't help but like. | Image credit: Leonaura

VG247: How hard would you say it is to create Marvel Rivals mods, compared to other titles?

Svanax: "Since I usually work with game engines, it wasn’t all that difficult for me to pick up modding. My knowledge initially came from just two tutorial videos on how to mod in the early days of Rivals, and from there, I taught myself Blender. My first attempt was a basic recolor, which took about four hours and only required modding textures and a small amount of Unreal Engine 5 knowledge."

"For someone who’s just a casual player, I’d say the difficulty is much higher. You need a solid understanding of how games work, along with some experience using Blender and a photo editing software of your choice. That said, with the number of tutorials available on YouTube now, you could probably create your first basic mod within half a day if you follow along carefully."

Leonaura: "I have to admit that it's nice. I've loved Marvel Rivals since day 1, and being a part of developing mods for a game with such a large fan and user base is a wonderful experience. I really enjoy testing my mods, taking screenshots, and sharing my progress in mod development. Out of everything I've created since 2019, I'd say my Marvel Rivals mods are among the best I've ever made. People often mention Vegeta, CJ, or Big Smoke mods (they're my most downloaded mods on Nexus), but I've created others like Leon (RE2R), Spirit Spider, various Kamen Riders, Sigma (Talon), Widow (Noire), and Hanzo (Scion) from Overwatch, and many others. Some of those are among my favorites."

"Creating mods for MR isn't that far off from doing it for other games, though it's tricky. Luckily, it's easy to find help from other modders and users. There's always someone friendly willing to help you out with kind words if you need it. Even those who stream our mods are nice, and we really appreciate them taking the time to showcase our creations. It's nice to see them supporting your work."

VG247: What are your thoughts on the Marvel Rivals modding scene?

Svanax: "The Marvel Rivals modding scene is incredibly welcoming. The modders are generally very supportive and friendly. There’s even a dedicated Discord server where people offer help almost 24/7. It’s a collaborative space where everyone helps each other out. Known bugs are documented, and tutorials on how to fix common issues are regularly posted, making it easier for new modders to get started and for experienced creators to troubleshoot quickly."

"That said, the mod users can sometimes be less nice. While many are appreciative, there are definitely moments where they can be quite annoying, especially with repetitive or unreasonable requests."

Leonaura: "Every single person who has been involved in Marvel Rivals modding is wonderful, and I'm really glad to be a part of it all."

VG247: A short while ago Netease announced an outright ban on the use of cosmetic Marvel Rivals mods. What was your reaction to mod ban?

Marvel Rivals pays its way through skins, so the anti-mod stance isn't entirely surprising. | Image credit: NetEase Games, VG247

Svanax: "My reaction to Netease's decision to ban custom skins was pretty tame. I had a feeling that something like this would happen eventually, especially with some people pushing boundaries with NSFW mods. The sales might have also played a part, and it seemed kind of inevitable."

"As for me, I’m not planning to stop modding, but I am taking a break for now. I need to test the mods myself, and I’m not sure what the future holds. For example, there’s the possibility that they’ll start banning people who edit their files. If it turns out that mods are still safe to use and/or Netease allows them, I’ll probably return to working on my original skin line and expand into other characters I haven’t redesigned yet."

Leonaura: "I think it was to be expected that NetEase would block (because there is no ban at the moment) the use of mods in the game for all users. From day one, I understood that something like this could happen, given the characteristics of being a completely online and free video game. It is not the first online video game that includes mods (and that surprises a lot of people), but taking into account the characteristics of the game (F2P, with a constantly rotating store, with emphasis on the battle pass...) it was to be expected that they would do what they have done."

"Since I found out that I could be part of MR, I have been modding the game, almost 12 hours a day, for the last month. When I received the news that mods were no longer working, my world stopped for a moment. I didn't even feel like playing."

"Now, I continue to dedicate hours a day to playing and modding, and I enjoy every moment very much. I am very grateful to Marvel and NetEase for what they have created. We needed a game as fun as this one."

VG247: Is this a sentiment shared in the modding community?

Svanax: "Yes, the mods patch was pretty much common knowledge among the modding community."

"However, some modders, like myself, are taking a more cautious approach and waiting to see how things play out. Others are still creating skins, but the uncertainty around Netease’s stance on mods is definitely making some modders more careful with their approach."

"I think everyone understands the risks they’re taking if Netease decides to ban modding altogether, so at the end of the day, it’s up to each creator to decide what they feel is right for them."

VG247: Would you recommend Marvel Rivals for aspiring modders?

With new characters coming all the time, there's rich grounds for a modding space here, if bans can be avoided. | Image credit: NetEase

Svanax: "I definitely recommend starting to mod with Marvel Rivals if you're specifically interested in creating mods for it. The community is very supportive, and there are plenty of tutorials available to help guide you along the way."

"However, if you’re just looking to learn modding in general, I’d suggest starting with a game that has more certainty around modding policies, like League of Legends. As for the future of the modding community, it’s really hard to predict."

"But one thing I know for sure is that if modding gets banned, the community will likely find a workaround, just as they always have."

Leonaura: "That depends. It's risky to do so, but anyone can be a part of this. Anyone who wants to join has to keep in mind that Marvel Rivals modding can end at any time. I think all of us who create mods for the game are aware of that. It's not a question of if it will happen or not, but when."

"What is important is that you support the game, and enjoy playing it. In my opinion, the best mods are not the ones that are technically better, but the ones that are made with love and passion for the modding scene and for the game. That's the most important thing."