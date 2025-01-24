Good news, Marvel Rivals players: you should no longer be at risk of getting stuck in a Clash of Dancing Lions match that straight-up never ends

If you hopped into Marvel Rivals to give its freshly dropped Spring Festival a go yesterday, you may well have been at risk of ending up in a Clash of Dancing Lions match forever, forced to live with the shame of having given up a goal for all time.

I know, as if having had your ankles broken by some five star skills from Iron Fist, and then watching as he runs head first into your net isn't bad enough. It's okay, though, NetEase games was quick to get on the case and mend some teething issues with the game's new kinda Rocket Leaguey 3v3 football mode.

In an update on Marvel Rivals' official Discord server yesterday, community manager James revealed that the game's devs had been pressed into action and put out a quick post-update hotfix that targeted two things.

One of these things concerned the Clash of Dancing Lions Event, with the CM writing: "There’s a possibility that after one side scores, certain issues may arise during the match, such as the countdown stopping, an inability to score, and the match not concluding."

So, a literal stop of the count, and the possibilty of getting stuck in the Wakada arena forever (well, at least until you get fed up and leave the match), maybe even without the ability to keep on scoring goals to make your impromptu prison terms a bit less boring.

Image credit: VG247

NetEase also identified "a bug affecting mouse sensitivity for players" which "creates the perception that mouse speed has increased compared to the previous patch, similar to having mouse acceleration enabled", and is more noticeable when playing on higher sensitivity settings.

The good news is that the developer says that both of these gremlins have now been taken care of and "everything has been restored to normal". Nice, so you're free to clash without worrying.

Have you given the Clash of Dancing Lions a go yet? Did Black Widow embarass you by channeling her inner Leo Messi? Let us know below!