“Gamers do not usually transfer to buying comics” Is Marvel Rivals fueling a comic sales boom? Well, no, but maybe it’s too soon to say for sure

Marvel Rivals has been an astounding success since it's launch back in December, introducing a humungeous wave of players to well known and niche heroes alike. However, despite what you might believe, it doesn't look as though the game's success has led to an increase of interest in the comic books its characters come from. At least, not in the UK.

I reached out to two of the UK's more prominant comic book retailers to ask whether or not there has been a spike of consumer interest in Marvel comic books since last December. The first, Forbidden Planet, a popular pop culture store has several locations spread across UK cities. Via email, head of retail property Keven O'Donnell told me the following.

"The Marvel brand is really strong with us and continues to grow with the new marvel ultimate line of comics, tv shows, cinematic release and digital content in any form only helps create awareness," O'Donnell states. "Sales have increased steadily over 2024, but I think more in line with strong content created in the new Marvel Ultimate comic line."

So a steady increase, and sure more eyes on Marvel is a good thing, but it appears that actual comic runs are a greater force for actual comic sales than popular games. O'Donnell wasn't the only one who valued strong comic lines over popular video games. Martin Averre, the founder and owner of Ace Comics (one of the oldest comic book stores in the UK), was willing to share his thoughts too. While he was quick to state it's too early to say for certain, he also pointed to DC's popularity actually overshadowing Marvel at the current time, and with over 43 years of experience running the retailer, doesn't appear to place much stock in gamers buying actual comic books.

"As yet it is to soon to say there has been an effect. DC sales are on the up with their range of Absolute titles knocking Marvel out of the park," Averre said, "The Marvel release in April of the digital Marvel Rivals comic has gained a few enquiries, but nothing of note as yet. Gamers do not usually transfer to buying comics, sad but true."

While this is a relatively small and tea-flavoured slice in a global pie, let's dig into why Marvel Rivals' overwhelming popularity hasn't converted into meaningful comic sales, or if it has, why it isn't being reflected necessarily in comic book retailers as of writing. The first aligns with Averre's point: perhaps fans of a free-to-play Marvel game aren't interested in physical comic books. Not as a constant hobby, nor as a collectors item. It's totally possible - there's a trench between a fan who's getting their Marvel fix at zero cost to one engaged enough to actively seek out and spend cash on comic books.

It may also be possible that rather than actually walk into a retailer to buy a comic book, these gamers are just reading or ordering online. For example, you can grab the It's Jeff: Jeff-Verse comic book based on Jeff the Land Shark straight from Amazon, which in turn is sent your way direct from the publisher rather than via a comic book store. Comic book stores aren't exactly available everywhere, whereas an Amazon Delivery driver can reach most folks. However, Amazon's best sellers list is still dominated by children's books and manga over Marvel comics or the like, so maybe not.

Given you can't actually own Marvel Rivals, due to its digital nature, maybe those who do want to check out comic books are doing so through services like Marvel Unlimited. This subscription service allows folks to read Marvel comics officially online, bypassing the need to own an actual comic book. It's likely that people are just reading scanned copies too, it's not particularly hard to find them online.

In my opinion, I'm more inclined to say that Averre's point is correct, though will acknowledge that Marvel Rivals may play a role alongside other facts that could push someone to finally buy a comic book. You need only look to other parts of the video game industry to see the intense challenges in converting players in free-to-play games to spenders. Riot Games has stated that many of its players don't spend a dime in League of Legends, and those who do will in all likelihood spend on in-game cosmetics. Take a glance at professional League of Legends, and you'll see a years-long struggle to convert fans who can play and watch games for free at home to people willing to financially support teams or competitors.

It's also entirely possible that we'll see greater turnover in time. The game's only been out for roughly a month. A Jeff main might not yet be a Jeff fanatic, and the same goes for Magik players, Loki fans, etc. Perhaps in a few months, we'll see a growing trend. But for now, it doesn't seem as though that's the case.

But what do you think, do you think in the long term Marvel Rivals will result in a new wave of comic book fans? Or is the chasm between player to reader too vast to cross? Let us know below!