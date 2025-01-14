Marvel Rivals devs promise to release a new hero every 45 days, give or take, in efforts to “keep everyone excited”

Try not to get too jealous, Overwatch fans, but the devs behind Marvel Rivals are planning some pretty frequent hero updates.

One of the biggest complaints that Overwatch players have is that there just aren't enough meaningful updates, and that new characters come too infrequently. So, with Marvel Rivals being as wildly popular as it is, there's of course one big question: can it give what these kinds of players want? And it turns out, at the very least NetEase wants to. Game director Guangyun Chen recently spoke with Metro about the game, and went into some detail about how you even make a hit live service game these days, but for players one of the most interesting parts is the frequency with which they plan to release new heroes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When asked how many heroes NetEase intends to add a year, Chen explained, "every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves. The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience, and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community." To break that down a bit, that means NetEase is planning one new hero every 45 days roughly, which if this target is met, could mean up to eight new heroes a year.

Those are some pretty ridiculous numbers, and pretty optimistic, so the proof will be in the pudding. Right now the game is going through its first season, with Mister Fantastic and The Invisible Woman being the first new characters to join the game - the Human Torch and The Thing are set to join them later to round off the Fantastic Four.

The full interview is worth a read if just for the insight into getting a live service game made. Let's just hope those eight heroes a year don't mean too much crunch time for devs at NetEase.