Marvel Rivals has blown past 40 million players already, more than the population of Poland

Netease has announced that Marvel Rivals has surpassed 40 million players so far in its recent financial earnings report. That means in less than 3 months, the game has had more folks hop into a match than there are people currently living in Poland (~38.5 million).

In addition, Netease stated that there was a significant spike with the season 1 update in January earlier this year. Naturally, this milestone marks a 30 million increase since the game reached the 10 million player mark, which it hit within the first 72 hours after its launch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This, obviously, is great news for Netease and the Marvel Rivals community, as it shows the game is maintaining a degree of momentum. However, if you look at the wider perspective from the Netease financial report, the company has brought in $2.2 billion in gross profit so far this quarter, which is actually a decrease of 3.3% compared to the same quarter in 2023. Still nothing to shake a stick at, but lower nonetheless!

This report drops only a day after Netease's US-based Marvel Rivals support studio was entirely laid off. While a support studio, staff including game director Thaddeus Sasser, level designer Garry McGee, and others nonetheless aided in the development of the game from the R&D studio. Netease would later release a statement on the matter, describing it as a “difficult decision” made to better optimise the development of the game.

Whether or not this momentum will continue in the coming months is the big question. Marvel Rivals has absolutely established itself as the current hotness, and appears to be staying strong following the honeymoon period. With the season 1.5 update coming out tomorrow, here's hoping the game can keep it up!

Do you think the game can keep growing at this pace? Let us know below!