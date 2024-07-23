Looking forward to all those big Deadpool & Wolverine cameos? Don't expect all of them to be real, as it looks like Marvel might have been lying about some of them

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to feature plenty of cameos, but a few of them might be some red herrings from Marvel.

Over several Deadpool & Wolverine trailers, it's become clear that its multiversal story will have more than one cameo from X-Men films past, with a really big one having been revealed in the film's final trailer (seriously, you might not want to watch that one if you're particularly spoiler averse). There has also been reports of numerous other characters that are set to appear in the film, with their original actors reprising their roles, but according to a recent interview with GamesRadar, the film's executive producer Wendy Jacobson has shared that a few of them might have been planted fake leaks to throw fans off the scent of its actual cameos.

Jacobson told GamesRadar that "there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy." She went on to say that she "can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick. Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't."

Who Jacobson is referring to here, obviously won't be clear until audiences are able to check out the film (which is only a few days away), but essentially, don't put too much of your hopes on your favourite X-Man rocking up somewhere in the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in cinemas later this week, July 26, and will mark the first and only film that Marvel is releasing this year.