Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica fans might want to take an interest in Marvel's upcoming sci-fi series

Nova has been in the works for a little while now, and Marvel's head of streaming has shed some light on what to expect from the series.

A good number of you probably haven't heard of Nova before, even if he's a relatively popular character in the comics, though you'll likely recognise his look. The Nova Corps actually made an appearance in the original Guardians of the Galaxy, 10 whole years ago now, though while the film established the group, it hadn't set up Nova the superhero just yet. Back in July Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that a Nova show is in active development, even if it's still three or four years away, and now speaking to Phase Zero's Brandon Davis, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum shared a little bit more about the series.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Nova is in development right now, but we are developing more than we make. This is the new Marvel," seemingly a reference to Marvel's continued attempt at slowing down its output. "We should talk about this. At Marvel, everything has a spotlight on it. We love Nova, we want to get it right." He went on to explain that both it and a few other things are in development, but Marvel isn't "going to go on a show until we're happy with the pilot, happy with the bible."

Winderbaum also spoke of the kind of things that are inspiring the series, continuing, "With regards to covering cosmic stories on Disney+, I've been really inspired by what Star Trek has been doing over the last few years… The Nova that's being developed right now, it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much, but it's like a great case of characters that's got shades of [Star] Trek, shades of Battlestar Galactica."

Obviously based on what Winderbaum has said, we're still a good few years away from a Nova show, but it sounds like it's starting in the right place at the very least. For those that don't know Nova, the show will supposedly follow the original incarnation Richard Rider, a highschool student that is gifted cosmic powers from a dying member of the Nova Corps, travelling around space fighting off bad guys, the usual stuff. Who knows if the show will be similar to this or not, so for now you'll just have to wait and see.