July 2026 is going to be a busy month for Tom Holland, as alongside that Nolan film he's in, Marvel's now set a date for Spider-Man 4

Looks like Tom Holland is pretty booked out in 2026, at least press tour wise, as Spider-Man 4 has reportedly just locked in its release date.

It was only just the other day that it was announced that Tom Holland would be starring in Christohper Nolan's as of yet untitled and still very secretive movie that's possibly about early 20th century vampires. While that film is still quite shrouded in mystery, its release date is almost definitely July 17, 2026, which means that Holland is in for a very busy time that month, as The Hollywood Reporter now says that Disney and Marvel has now set the also untitled Spider-Man 4 for a July 24, 2026 release, literally a week after the new Nolan film. Bratbuster summer anyone- no, it's okay, I'll see myself out, I'm not happy about it either.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Hollywood Reporter also said that Destin Daniel Cretton is now officially set as director on the project too, something that's previously been reported, but it's always nice to have things locked in, I guess! That makes Cretton quite the busy man, as he is supposed to be working on Shang-Chi 2, and he's also working on that live-action Naruto adaptation, so we can probably expect one of those two to not come out as soon as the executives making them would like them to.

The Hollywood reporter also notes that Holland will have quite a busy time ahead of him too - as noted, he's in Nolan's next film, which is expected to shoot sometime next year, and the actor recently confirmed that Spider-Man 4 would be shooting next summer, not to mention the fact that it's possible he'll be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Well, you know what they say; does whatever a spider can to fit all this into his very busy schedule!