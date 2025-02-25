Marvel is getting another Werewolf by Night-style, one-off special, this time all about the Punisher, and the writer behind it is someone you’ll all be pretty familiar with

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is soon set to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, but it sounds like he'll be getting his own Disney Plus outing soon enough.

Marvel fans really love Bernthal as Punisher, I can't blame them, he's a great actor, and when Daredevil: Born Again arrives next week, he'll be back to reprise his role from his Netflix incarnation once again. How involved he'll be in Born Again, I'm sure we'll find out soon enough, but as it turns out the Daredevil show definitely won't be the only time we'll be seeing the character on Disney Plus. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum shared that the Punisher is getting a one-off special on the streaming service, similar to 2022's Werewolf by Night, with Bernthal coming back to the role once again.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Winderbaum said, continuing on to say that it's "so exciting." Most notably, Bernthal will actually be penning the script for the standalone special, with Bob Marley: One Love's Reinaldo Marcus Green sitting in the directors chair - Green is helping with the script too, but that's it on concrete details really.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum said. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

Just last week, Winderbaum had also teased that Marvel is "very much exploring" the rest of the Defenders like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/ Danny Rand, though noted that he "can't say much." For now, you can look forward to the return of Hell's Kitchen on March 4, when Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus.