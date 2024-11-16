Months after initial reports, Marvel finally confirms who'll be playing the Silver Surfer in its Fantastic Four film with a new synopsis, but it's keeping quiet on a Doctor Doom appearance

You might know who'll be in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four film, but an official synopsis finally tells us what they'll actually be doing.

Back in February, after lots of fan casting, hopes, and questions around who would be the MCU's Fantastic Four, Marvel finally revealed a pretty strong cast. A lil while after that, a report emerged that Julia Garner would be playing fan favourite character the Silver Surfer, though it wasn't outright confirmed at the time. Now, though, Marvel has confirmed Garner's involvement and the character, and it has even released a full, official synopsis, so we actually roughly know what the film will be about (thanks, IGN).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family - Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet," reads the synopsis from Marvel.

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Alright, so, that is generally what you could kind of assume the film is about, but it's nice to know for certain at the very least. There's no indication that Robert Downey Jr. will be appearing in the film as Doctor Doom, who he's confirmed to be portraying in Avengers 5, but given that the Fantastic Four will also be in the next couple of Avengers movies, you'd assume he's at least in a post-credits scene.

Filming is currently taking place for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with the film currently scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.