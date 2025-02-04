One Marvel exec says "never say never" to the idea of recasting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, but right now "there’s no truth to those rumors" about someone else taking on the role

Some recent rumours suggested that Chadwick Boseman's incarnation of Black Panther, might be getting recast, but it seems like that isn't the case for now.

When Chadwick Boseman sadly passed in 2020, Marvel made the decision to not recast the character for the at the time upcoming sequel, essentially meaning that his version of the Black Panther likely wouldn't come back in any shape or form. Recently, though, you might have seen some rumours that Marvel is currently considering recasting the character after all, in some shape or form, for any potential appearances. The choice to do that all these years later seems like a bit of an odd one, but as it turns out, it's not something Marvel is even thinking about right now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking to ComicBook.com, VP of production and development at Marvel Studios Nate Moore addressed those recent rumours, quite plainly saying that "the truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year. We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started."

Presumably Moore is talking about Black Panther 3 here, but clearly some amount of work has started on it, as Denzel Washington shared that Coogler is writing a role for him in the third film, whatever that might be. How far along that script might be, considering as Moore mentioned Coogler will still be busy with the quite good looking Sinners, is anyone's guess - it wasn't until last December that the film was even confirmed to be in the works. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if the story requires an appearance from T'Challa, though I'm not sure how well that would go down with fans of the character.