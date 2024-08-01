Marvel boss Kevin Feige loved Star Trek: Picard season 3, so he went after its showrunner for the Vision series

Marvel Studios has tinkered with its plans a lot in recent times. Sometimes because of indecision, sometimes out of real necessity. The biggest recent example is moving on from Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big baddie and instead going with Doctor Doom... played by Iron Man veteran Robert Downey Jr because things are mostly bleak right now. On the TV side of things, meanwhile, we're still stuck with head-scratching shows like Vision.

Inverse recently had the chance to sit down and chat with Feige for a bit, ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's record-shattering theatrical release. The whole conversation is quite informative and well worth a read, but one bit stands out regarding the studio's recruitment process.

In most cases, big Hollywood studios either accept pitches or have an internally developed idea they want to convince filmmakers and showrunners to tackle. In the case of Vision (or White Vision, as fans are differentiating the character from the regular, dead Vision), it appears that Marvel honcho Kevin Feige himself went after Terry Matalas after he loved the way in which Star Trek: Picard was wrapped up in its third season.

"That’s how I got to know him... it was from his amazing work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this," he explained. Looking at the Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores, it's clear that Picard bounced back a bit in its third and final outing, perhaps because it doubled down on its central characters and treated The Next Generation's legacy with a lot of respect (at least according to most fans). No matter how you feel about the show as a whole, it seems like the renewed direction ultimately worked, so it makes sense that Feige would want to pick apart Matalas' brain after he shepherded season 2 and 3 of that series.

As Inverse's Ryan Britt pointed out, Feige's love for Star Trek has never gone unnoticed, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he'd try to onboard creatives from Paramount's ongoing TV expansion of the iconic sci-fi franchise, especially at a time when many Marvel shows for Disney+ have been struggling as well. What's next in that space? Well, another spinoff show born out of WandaVision: Agatha All Along. Despite some recent comments about wanting to slow the Marvel machine down a bit, we're not seeing many signs of change yet.