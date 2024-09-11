Marvel still hasn't really shown much of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but hopefully the reveal of a prequel comic will tide you over

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is still yet to get its first trailer, but Marvel has announced a prequel comic to coincide with the animated series.

Despite the fact that Marvel's animated take on everyone's favourite web-slinger, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is due out in about two months, we haven't seen all that much of it. Even still, an upcoming prequel comic run has been revealed that essentially serves as an origin story for this version of Peter Parker, with Marvel describing it: "In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume. Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Presumably that last line is hinting that his origin story won't be so cut and dry, and that it'll differ from the usual Spider-Man affair. It has a strong team attached to it too, with Eric Gapstur serving as the artist for the five issue series, and Christos Gage attached as the writer. Gage is very familiar with Spider-Man, having written numerous comics, and Insomniac's games too.

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said in a statement.

"And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!"

The first issue of the comic is due out December 11, about a month after the show, which is currently slated for release on November 2.