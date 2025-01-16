Prepare for spiny shell hell as the new Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch 2 appears to include 24-player races

The extremely short and meatless Nintendo Switch 2 reveal teaser is finally here, and since it seems we won't be learning more (at least officially) about the console until April 2, it's time to obsess over every little thing that can be extracted from the preview, which includes a first look at the new Mario Kart.

The revealed few seconds of the game, which looks exactly like you'd expect a new Mario Kart to look like (sorry, no resolution or performance talk yet), show the colorful gang driving on a road surrounded by a vast desert environment. Also: Yoshi has gotten into the booming burger business. There's admittedly not much to chew on. However, one key detail has caught our and eagle-eyed fans' attention.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mario Kart content creator Mankalor was the first to point out (as far as we can tell) that the new Mario Kart might include 24-player races in some way, shape, or form, as one bit of the trailer (which you can see in this article's featured image) shows the circuit's starting grid. Big shock, it's got space for twice the usual racers, so we should prepare for double the mayhem in at least one game mode.

There's also the possibility of those 12 extra starting positions just being part of the level's art, but it'd be an odd thing to include, especially with other competitive first-party Nintendo games upping the player count in recent installments. Even if the central Mario Kart experience remains tighter and less chaotic, we can't lie: a 24-player Rainbow Road race would be delightfully hilarious, especially when playing online.

As we await official updates on the Switch 2's launch lineup, we've got some, uh, off-beat ideas of games that should totally be available on it at launch. We promise you'll be surprised and agree with us on many of them.

If, for some odd reason, you've made it this far without actually watching the Switch 2 reveal trailer, you can do so below: