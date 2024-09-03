Nobody tell Manny Jacinto The Acolyte's been cancelled, because apparently the one thing he wants to do before he becomes a Force ghost is make season 2

Despite getting cancelled, Manny Jacinto has said one his biggest goals before he dies would be to make The Acolyte season 2.

Towards the end of last month, despite setting up some pretty significant events for the world of Star Wars as a whole, Disney made the choice to cancel The Acolyte, meaning there won't be a second season to even wrap up the several loose threads the first established. Thought you'd finally get to see Darth Plagueis in live-action after all these years? Nope! Which makes this a move that really shows how silly it is to try and world build to such a degree with far too many pieces of media these days. Still, it was clear that everyone that made The Acolyte really enjoyed working on it, including the cast, and during a panel at Dragon Con, Manny Jacinto made it clear how much he wants to keep working on it.

Manny Jacinto (Acolyte) answers question: What is a personal life goal?



Answer: Season 2 of The Acolyte



When asked by a fan what a personal life goal of his is, in particular something he wants to do before he dies, Jacinto simply responded "season 2 of The Acolyte." This was met with a pretty big round of applause from the audience, showing that there is still at least some amount of hunger for the show to be continued.

While I did have my own problems with it, I did enjoy how The Acolyte explored other ideas of how people interpret the Force, and in particular how it was making it clear that the Jedi might not actually be all that great - a point it didn't do enough with and I hoped would be delved into further in a second season.

Following the show's cancellation, its lead actor Amandla Stenberg said that it was "not a huge shock" following the "rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced."

There are still more Star Wars projects on the way, like Skeleton Crew, which is out this December, and Andor, which is due out next year, but as always, never get too invested in a streaming show.