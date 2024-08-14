Attention, Magic the Gathering and Baldur's Gate 3 fans: some beautiful Astarion Secret Lair cards are on the way, and yes, they'll make you thirsty

The venn diagram of Magic the Gathering fans and Baldur's Gate 3 fans will probably want to check out the very good, and potentially titillating, Astarion cards.

Astarion is no stranger to Magic the Gathering, he has featured on some cards before, but Wizards of the Coast has just revealed (via Polygon) a new Secret Lair set that shows your favourite vampire on favourite different cards with some beautiful full arts. These five cards come as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and there are more Secret Lair sets on the way too, though those haven't been revealed just yet. The five cards include Mortify, Anguished Unmaking, Sanguine Blood, Exquisite Blood, and of course, Astarion, the Decadent. Each one is more risque than the last, honestly, but it's clear that each artist that worked on them knew exactly what they were doing.

Beware Astarion's Thirst, the newest Secret Lair revealed for the Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Superdrop!



Beware Astarion's Thirst, the newest Secret Lair revealed for the Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Superdrop!



Read more at https://t.co/GTy58S8QRm pic.twitter.com/6It4A2ggz3 — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) August 13, 2024

These cards, as well as four other Secret Lair drops, will all be available to buy at the end of the month, August 27. Each drop will set you back $29.99 (yes, that is a lot of money for just a handful of cards), and if you want to get the shiny foil versions of the same cards, you'll have to fork over $39.99 a set. Those unfamiliar with Secret Lair might be a touch shocked at how much Wizards of the Coast charge for one twelfth of a Magic deck, but what are you gonna do, not buy these limited-time only cards that if you miss out on you'll have to pay even more for on the second hand market?

Wizards of the Coast has done a lot of pop culture tie-ins over the years through Secret Lair, like a Fallout-themed set, as well as Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, and even Hatsune Miku. They're always in limited supply though, so if you're interested, make sure you set a reminder.