Mafia: The Old Country finishes up Gamescom ONL 2024, so you don't see a bunch more games and fuhgeddaboudit

Look, we know, it's a terrible headline. Anyway, Mafia: The Old Country has just been announced right at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, and it's set to release in 2025.

The next game in the Mafia series got a nice teaser trailer, featuring plenty of wine, guns, oil paintings, and chatter about bad things going down if you don't commit yourself to a family. Yep, those of us who unashamedly love The Godfather so much they write unhinged features about indie games look to be eating good here.

"Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily," reads the plot summary in an accompanying 2K press release, "Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for."

"Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras," Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes added, "In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."

Mafia: The Old Country will release for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in 2025, with the teaser hinting we'll see more of it this December. In the meantime, 2K says all the released games in the Mafia series are going on sale on Steam until September 2.